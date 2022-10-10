Wog Boys Forever versus Don’t Worry Darling at the box office

Over the past week, Wog Boys Forever hit 247 screens, to make $822,000, which adds up to $1.85m with previews. That is certainly not a flop, though nerves may still be taut inside distributor Kismet, for whom this is a heavy responsibility. Wog Boy 2 made $2.26m in its first weekend in a similar release, so this latest version (ten years and a load of social change later) is running slightly behind but may yet beat its predecessor over the next few weeks.

Next weekend will be crucial, because the picture may already have grabbed most of its Greek audience, enticed by positive support from the Hellenic press – the Greek Herald in Sydney for instance went with ‘Nostalgia, comedy and depth’ as a headline. Has it reached into Anglo-land? We hope so.

After starting on that reasonably positive note, we should acknowledge that Wog Boys Forever is at number six on the release ladder and number three in the list of new releases.

The ladder

Top film this week Don’t Worry Darling follows perfect suburban housewives as they discover the nightmarish truth about their husbands’ work on the Victory Project (a fake world, created by a virtual reality program that loops people into a shared experiences). It arrived in Australia with $28m already taken in the US, and scored $2.13m here off 398 screens, so it is running slightly ahead of the North American response.

But American viewers have galloped out of the paddock with this one – it doubled its take in week two to reach around $56m, with a world total of $110m. [All figures covered to current AUD$]. Given the budget is around $55m, the pic has come out strongly to give investors a rare feeling of early success.

In some ways, the simulation theme invites comparison with The Truman Show which came out in 1998. It made $22.4m in Australia; in the US it made $400m, and $760m around the world. With a budget of $170m, it was a howling success.

DC League of Super-Pets lost a mild 29% in week four, though it will go off the cliff now as most schools have gathered their tots back for term four. Still, $2m for last weekend and a total of $16.4m is very solid, leaving Paws of Fury in the gutter once again.

See How They Run, the Agatha Christie detective homage, has made $1.56m in two weeks, which proves that older audiences are part of the mix in the foyers, which is a slightly good sign.

Horror film Smile did moderately well to yield a total of $3.53m in two weeks. Crazy oldster romance Ticket to Paradise hit $13m in four weeks with no help from school holidays except to soothe harassed grandparents. Amsterdam made just under $1m in its first weekend, while US audiences added $10.3m, so we have done better than par on this film as well.

Deadline describes the film as a period absurdist horror comedy, and pronounced it dead on arrival in the US. Rotten Tomatoes dutifully records the ways in which the reviewers beat it to death as a bloated, unintelligible, gaudy mess, though Margot Robbie found affection in their flinty hearts.

Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream, pumped up by IMAX prices, has made $1.10m in four weeks, which is both impressive for a music film and still not so hot given the quality of the project. The edit, for people with a technical interest, is remarkable.

Internationally

At the moment, the North American box office list is led out by horror film Smile. Those lists are done on the weekend results, but Smile is also leading in the total returns. $80m in two weeks off a budget of $23m is seriously successful and dutifully praised by the American trade magazines. Next on the list is Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, a kids’ film not released here yet, followed by Amsterdam with its modest numbers.

The US market has also passed judgement on The Woman King, which we won’t see until October 27. In the US it has made $86.11m in four weeks, which is an excellent number for a Black and female story based on fact, about the Agojie and Dahomey people, with an appropriate cast and two Black Americans among the six producers.

The UK results from the BFI are a week behind. Smile made $3.25m, Darling took $10.85m in two weeks, Ticket to Paradise scored $9.1m in two weeks, See How They Run collected $7.5m in four weeks. Moonage Daydream, pushed along by hometown hero Bowie, had $2m in three weeks.

China had a National Day holiday which ran from 1-7 October, in which the cinema sector took less than a third of the 2019 figure, described by Variety as ‘deeply depressed.’ The top three films all have patriotic themes: Homecoming made $4m, Ordinary Hero took $3.5m and Give Me Five scored $2.7m.

New releases

Universal is launching Halloween Ends this weekend, two weeks before the scarefest starts. It is both a slasher film and the thirteenth film in the franchise. It will stream simultaneously in the US on Peacock.

A Mermaid in Paris is a bent French rom-com with a limited release, made by rock star, novelist and filmmaker Mathias Malzieu. Muru is a New Zealand action drama, the debut feature from shorts and Doco maker Tearepa Kahi, which opened the NZ Film Festival this year. A Taste of Hunger is a Danish romance about food and competition by libertarian Christoffer Boy, who is also writer/director on a 2019 respected TV series Forhøret or Face to Face, since remade in the UK as Suspect.

It is a modest haul. Most interesting perhaps is All Quiet on the Western Front, made in Germany for Netflix, and well supported by critical opinion. Since it streams from October 28, this is a cinematic taster which will presumably not last for long.