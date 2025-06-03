WWII survival thriller Play Dead begins filming in Victoria

Production is underway in Victoria on Play Dead, a World War II-set survival thriller directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Black Adam, The Shallows).

The international feature, now filming at Docklands Studios Melbourne, is the latest project to make use of NantStudio’s advanced LED volume stage, which is said to be the largest permanent installation of its kind in the world.

Set against the backdrop of 1940s Belgium, Play Dead is using virtual production technology to recreate wartime landscapes in real time (a capability made possible by the state’s $12.5 million investment into Docklands Studios in 2023).

‘Play Dead is yet another screen production to utilise Melbourne’s LED in-camera volume screens at Docklands Studios Melbourne, engaging our world-class technicians and demonstrating Victoria’s capability for high end virtual production,’ said VicScreen CEO Caroline Pitcher.

The technology allows for digitally animated environments to be projected live on set, enabling actors to perform within immersive visual settings without relying solely on green screens or post-production.

The press release highlighted that the production is expected to contribute more than $24 million to the Victorian economy and generate over 300 local jobs, including 160 crew roles, 40 cast and extras, and 100 positions in post-production and visual effects.

Around 100 Victorian businesses, ranging from special effects teams and prosthetics artists to armourers, LED engineers and VFX studios, are also involved in the film.

Filming is taking place both at Docklands Studios Melbourne and on location in South Gippsland.

ScreenHub: Umbrella sheds ‘Entertainment’ in new rebrand, doubles down on ANZ content strategy

The cast includes British actor Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place), alongside German filmmaker and actor Matthias Schweighöfer (Army of Thieves), Patrick Gibson (Dexter: Original Sin), Andreas Pietschmann (1899), Juliette Gariepy (Red Rooms) and Sebastian Griegel (Young Woman and the Sea). Australian actors Joel Jackson, Sean Keenan, Harrison Quast and Don Hany have also joined the cast.

Play Dead was secured for Victoria through the state’s Victorian Screen Rebate and is being produced by Nocturnal Entertainment.

‘This latest production shows that screen is a serious business for our state, one that creates jobs, builds our skilled workforce, generates millions for our economy and showcases Victorian innovation to the world,’ Minister for Creative Industries Colin Brooks said.

‘Our investment in cutting-edge screen technology is also paying dividends, and when combined with our stunning locations and expert crews and screen talent, it is a winning combination that keeps productions from across the globe coming to our creative state.’

The production team includes Akiva Nemetsky and Keaton Heinrichs, with Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, Drag Me to Hell) and Rob Tapert (Evil Dead Rise) producing for Ghost House Pictures, alongside JD Lifshitz and Raphael Margules (BoulderLight), and Dane Eckerle (Bad Grey). The screenplay is by Peter Stanley-Ward and Natalie Conway.

‘Working on Play Dead here in Melbourne has been an incredible experience. The support from VicScreen has been invaluable, and what truly sets Victoria apart are the exceptional crews, talented cast, and stunning locations just a short drive from the city,’ Nocturnal Entertainment’s Akiva Nemetsky said.

‘Being able to shoot the majority of our film at NantStudios in Docklands, within a world-class facility like Docklands Studios Melbourne, has elevated this production in every way. It’s a testament to what’s possible when great infrastructure meets local talent.’

To support workforce development, the production is also offering ten paid placements for emerging Victorian screen workers focused on stunt coordination and virtual production.

The project is one of several major productions currently shooting in Victoria, joining titles such as The Dispatcher (currently filming in Warrnambool), The Untitled John Tuggle Project, sci-fi action feature War Machine, and The Mongoose starring Liam Neeson. See VicScreen for more information.