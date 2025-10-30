Wonka-inspired Netflix series The Golden Ticket now filming in Queensland

Production has commenced on The Golden Ticket, a new Netflix reality competition series inspired by the world of Wonka, with filming underway at Village Roadshow Studios on the Gold Coast.

The series is being produced by Eureka Productions – the Los Angeles and Sydney-based company behind The Mole, The Amazing Race Australia and Netflix’s Physical: 100 spin-off Surviving Paradise. It’s also supported by Screen Queensland through its Production Attraction Strategy.

While plot and format specifics are largely under wraps, Screen Queensland describes The Golden Ticket as a ‘high-stakes social experiment’ framed around the iconic premise of ‘the golden ticket’ first introduced in Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Contestants will apparently compete for entry into a reimagined chocolate factory environment, but admission will not guarantee survival deep into the game’s later stages.

The show is set within what producers are calling a ‘retro-futuristic dreamscape’ – a large-scale constructed environment built at Village Roadshow Studios. The studio complex is known for hosting major international film and television shoots, like Godzilla vs Kong, Elvis, and most recently George Miller’s Furiosa.

The word on Wonka

‘The Crisafulli Government is pleased to welcome Netflix back to Queensland with The Golden Ticket, a production that will contribute an estimated $17 million to the local economy while supporting more than 210 employment opportunities,’ Queensland Minister for the Arts John-Paul Langbroek said in a statement.

‘Where better to realise the bold and imaginative universe of Wonka than here in the sunshine state, Australia’s own production paradise.’

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney noted that the series is one of three Netflix projects to film in Queensland this year, alongside Ludo Studio’s Allen and Film 44’s The Mosquito Bowl.

‘The Golden Ticket will enjoy some of the magic that made those recent shoots such successful productions here,’ Feeney said.

‘Repeat business is a mark of trust in our state’s screen sector and highlights that it’s not only our incentives that make Queensland a production destination of choice – it’s also our renowned crews, first-class facilities, locations and lifestyle.’

Eureka Productions Co-CEO Chris Culvenor called the series ‘a dream project’.

‘Partnering with Netflix on The Golden Ticket has been a dream project. Bringing this world of imagination to life on the Gold Coast couldn’t be more fitting – the region’s incredible talent, creativity and energy make it the perfect home for such an extraordinary production,’ he said.

When to expect The Golden Ticket

Wonka. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Netflix has not yet confirmed a release date, cast, or further format details. It is also not confirmed whether the series will incorporate direct IP elements from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory or recent Warner Bros film adaptations, including Paul King’s Wonka (2023) starring Timothée Chalamet.

Netflix is expected to announce further information about The Golden Ticket closer to release.

