Wog Boys down as Black Adam triumphs at the box office

We have an answer to the question we posed about Wog Boys Forever when it came out swinging three weeks ago with a total of $2m, backed by over a million in previews and special screenings. It has a solid fan base in the Greek community but did not spread significantly to a wider public. Nick Giannopoulos and the gang have put out a film roughly every ten years, so it confronted three different eras of culture and comedy, each time to lose a little more. But his story goes back even further if we add the 63 episodes of Acropolis Now between 1989 and 1992.

The first Wog Boy took $19.15m in 2000, the second $6.09m in 2010, and this film will make little more than $2.7m. [All figures in AU$, adjusted for inflation]. Comedy is a truly cruel form.

While the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts members wait breathlessly for the next month to learn the winners, we can all contemplate their performance in the Australian marketplace. Remember, none of us believe that box office is a true indicator of quality. Here is the list of films which received at least one feature nomination.

We have three films in our market which are pretty interesting.

In Australia Black Adam, the latest DC superhero film, was given a daring 689 screens to claim $7.47m and top slot on its first weekend. We have to go back to 7 July and Thor: Love and Thunder for a better opening – it made $15.76m from 826 screens in the winter school holidays. Put another way, every launch since early July, including the last school holidays, has been pretty underwhelming.

Around the world, Black Adam has been belted by the critics. One example: Mick LaSalle at the San Francisco Chronicle says: ‘I don’t even want to admit that it’s an actual movie, but assuming it is, it’s the worst of the year — and one of the worst I’ve ever seen.’ Most reviewers batter the picture for misusing Dwayne Johnson’s hi-bulk hi-geniality schtick.

But the picture’s worldwide release turns out to be historic as audiences poured out to ignore the 39% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and give it 90% in an outburst of pure democracy. It is the single widest gap ever in the history of the site.

Important because: audiences make up their own minds to create an international wave of support.

Ticket to Paradise has been not so much embraced as taken prisoner and fed a ton of almond croissants by its older audience. It has made $15.11m in six weeks in Australia, is still on 600 screens and took $595,000 on this nondescript spring weekend. It finally opened in the US on Thursday to make an impressive $26m to take the second slot.

Important because: living proof that the mature audience is back and in the mood to socialise.

Barbarian was given a cautious release on its first weekend with 200 screens to make all of $396,000. That was a smart call by exhibitors, even though the Tomatomator critics gave it 92% and audiences went for 70%. In the US, the picture has made just under $70m in seven weeks from a budget of $7m.

Important because: yet another boggling return for a small horror film supported by a mainstream distributor. And we Australians have given it a sniff and trotted on in search of juicier fun.

The local list

Horror film Smile was second, to make $898,000 in its fourth weekend, to total $6.56m. It seems to be trundling along and will get a bounce next week. Don’t Worry Darling at number three is actually doing better as it is close behind Smile but a week behind.

Don’t Worry Darling is patiently plying its suburban nightmare with no major sign of running out of gas. After three weeks, down 58 screens to 301, it made $781,000 this weekend with a total of $6.2m. We are roughly in synch with the US, where it has made $70m, with $133m worldwide, off an investment of $56m plus marketing. After a month and a thorough international campaign, the producers will be drinking beer rather than bubbles.

Last week’s winner, Halloween Ends, made $1.46m. It slipped four slots and 67% to make $521,000 with one week to go before the night itself. Amsterdam has made $2.3m here in three weeks, but has flopped in the US – $130m budget, $22m taken in the US, and $35m worldwide. Mixing genres in a period setting is always risky, and the producers took a punt on a substantial budget.

Overseas

Box Office Mojo notes that this is the first weekend of 2022 with a US total over $160m, as Black Adam pushed the overall number to $180m. Wisecracker Ticket to Paradise is an important part of that bounce.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is due to open on 10 November, nicely clear of Black Adam and optimists are punting for a $280m launch, still a little behind Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which landed in May.

The Woman King, also a Black tentpole picture, derives from history rather than an imaginary future, and is doing nothing like these figures. Still, $100m in a month is pretty good, and the world total is $132m, with $4.25m from the UK, $2.6m from France and $3.2m from Brazil.

The specialty circuit, which is like dodgem cars compared to the mainstream F1 system, has kicked back into gear, with a slew of films we have not seen yet. Watch out for The Banshees of Inisherin, Decision to Leave, Triangle of Sadness, Aftersun, and Till, again according to Deadline.

The UK figures, released by the BFI one week behind, have sweet family film Lyle, Lyle Crocodile on top, with Halloween Ends, Smile, Ticket to Paradise, Don’t Worry Darling and The Woman King following on with figures between $5m and $1.1m.

China is still battling Covid closures. Patrick Frater in Variety sees the national ‘Local First’ strategy to rely on domestic tentpoles as counterproductive because they all cluster round the same key dates and crowd the market. With nothing to fire it up at the moment, the Chinese box office total is $23m, which is depressingly low, as the list of titles is completely frozen.

Next weekend

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, in which a cleaning lady goes to Paris to buy a Dior dress she covets, will finally arrive. It is based on a 1958 novel by Paul Gallico, who wrote the Snow Goose blub-machine, but also The Poseidon Adventure. It has done okay in the UK.

Romcom Bros, set in New York’s LGBT culture, is also launching, with much less fuss than in the US where it endured a homophobic bombardment on IMDB.

The Woman King will launch, supported by the solid figures quoted above. Viola Davis looks a lot more convincing than The Rock.