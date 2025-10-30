Cosy game showcase Wholesome Snack 2025 to air in December

Wholesome Games has announced the return of the Wholesome Snack showcase for 2025, with the latest iteration set to air on 9 December (ET/PT). As usual, the show will focus on upcoming and newly-released indie games with a cosy vibe – life, farming, adventure sims, puzzle games, narrative-driven adventures, and more.

Wholesome Snack is typically one of the best showcases around the game awards season, frequently revealing delightful, surprising games that end up right on our wishlist. Rounding out the year in games, it’s a wonderful showcase of what’s to come, and typically paints a bright, colourful picture of the future of cosy games.

Wholesome Snack 2025: what to expect

The team has promised ‘brand new surprises, world premieres and exclusive announcements’ with the showcase set to feature over 20 ’emotionally resonant’ video games that ‘inspire optimism, hope and introspection’.

As always, the focus will be on a diverse array of voices, with games from independent developer and publishers from around the world.

In the past, Wholesome Snack has featured wonderful games such as: Capy Castaway, Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping, Little Rocket Lab, Naiad, Rusty’s Retirement, Toem 2 and the Australian-made Wylde Society. We expect a new, equally-starry cohort in the next lot of announcements.

‘It was a thrill to celebrate five years of Wholesome Direct in June, and now we’re closing out this special year with our best Wholesome Snack yet,’ Matthew Taylor of Wholesome Games said in a press release.

‘For those tuning in for the first time, you can expect a fast-paced, approximately 30-minute showcase that focuses on an extremely curated selection of games with exclusive content prepared just for Wholesome Snack.’

We’re certainly looking forward to seeing the offerings from this year’s show.

How to watch Wholesome Snack 2025

Wholesome Snack 2025 airs on 9 December, depending on your local time zone. Here’s when you can tune in around the world:

Australia – 6:00am AEDT | 5:30 am ACDT | 3:00am AWST (10 December)

– 6:00am AEDT | 5:30 am ACDT | 3:00am AWST (10 December) New Zealand – 8:00am NZDT (10 December)

– 8:00am NZDT (10 December) United States – 12:00pm PT | 3:00pm ET (9 December)

– 12:00pm PT | 3:00pm ET (9 December) United Kingdom – 7:00pm GMT (9 December)

Wholesome Snack 2025 airs via the Wholesome Games YouTube and Twitch channels, and will also be livestreamed by The Game Awards YouTube and Twitch channels.

Don’t Nod, the game studio behind Life is Strange, has announced the signing of a development agreement with Netflix to adapt a major IP. For now, details are being kept under wraps, although there’s plenty of speculation about what this mystery project could be – and how Don’t Nod could bring their storytelling strengths to a game based on a Netflix title.



‘Don’t Nod announces the signing of a development agreement with Netflix for the creation of a new narrative video game based on a major IP,’ the studio announced in a press release. ‘Through this agreement, Don’t Nod will develop a new narrative experience that builds on the studio’s recognised expertise in the genre.’ The project is currently in development at the company’s Montreal studio, with publishing duty to be handled by Netflix.



‘This collaboration represents a new milestone in Don’t Nod’s development, confirming its position as a specialist in storytelling for major IPs and its ambition to explore new formats including cloud gaming.’



Don’t Nod has significant experience with narrative-driven video games, from the critically-acclaimed and award-winning Life is Strange franchise, to the horror adventure Vampyr, through to more recent releases like Lost Records: Bloom & Rage.



