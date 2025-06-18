Warner Bros. Discovery is restructuring its games division

Warner Bros. Games is officially being restructured under four key pillars, with a leadership shuffle set to be implemented, to improve production. As detailed by Variety, WB Games will now be focussed on developing games for established franchises with in-built audiences: Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Mortal Kombat, and the DC Universe.

Changes to the leadership structure include the following promotions:

Yves Lachance, the current WB Games Montréal studio head will now be the senior vice president, development, overseeing teams working on Harry Potter and Game of Thrones games.

Shaun Himmerick, the current studio head of NetherRealm will now be the senior vice president, development, overseeing teams working on Mortal Kombat and DC Universe games.

Steven Flenory, the current WB Games New York studio chief will now be the senior vice president, central tech and services, overseeing game and publishing technology, as well as customer service, QA, and user research.

All will reportedly liaise with J.B. Perrette, Warner Bros. Discovery’s current CEO of global streaming and games. Perrette will also continue to oversee the entirety of WB Games.

Read: Summer Game Fest 2025: Every major game announcement

The news of a significant restructure follows several years of turmoil at Warner Bros. Discovery, particularly within its games division. Following the disappointing release of the big budget Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – which was a critical and commercial failure that impacted the company’s bottom line – significant changes were implemented.

In February 2025, following reports that WB Games had looked into selling off parts of its games division, it was revealed that Monolith Productions (Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor), Player First Games (MultiVersus), and WB San Diego would be shut down entirely. As part of these changes, crossover brawler MultiVersus was confirmed to be shutting down, and a long-in-development Wonder Woman game was also cancelled.

At the time, WB Games described this as a ‘strategic change in direction’ for the company. Regardless, it pledged to continue ‘producing high-quality games for [its] passionate fans and developed by [its] world class studios [to get its] games business back to profitability and growth in 2025 and beyond.’

Now, it appears further change has been implemented, with a view for WB Games to hinge new game developments on established franchises. For now, no new projects have been formally announced, but we can assume the new structure will service a Hogwarts Legacy sequel, as well as support titles like PlaySide Studios’ upcoming Game of Thrones strategy game.

It’s also worth noting this restructure will likely remain in place, even as Warner Bros. Discovery goes through its own formal shakeup. As previously announced, WBD is splitting into two companies by mid-2026, with one focussed on streaming and studios, and the other focussed on ‘global networks’ aka ‘premier entertainment, sports and news television brands.’

We’re likely to hear more news from the Warner Bros. Games division once the dust settles on these major changes, so stay tuned for more.