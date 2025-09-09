Netflix just dropped a new trailer for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Netflix has confirmed that Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third instalment in the Knives Out franchise, will premiere in select cinemas in November before landing on the platform from 12 December.

The third film in Rian Johnson’s whodunnit franchise will debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in early September, before opening the London Film Festival in October.

Daniel Craig reprises his role as Benoit Blanc, the drawling detective we saw in both Knives Out (2019) and Glass Onion (2022). We also have our first look at the film with a teaser and images dropped by Netflix this morning.

Watch the teaser trailer for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Wake Up Dead Man will have a darker tone

Johnson has promised a shift in register for Blanc’s latest outing, describing Wake Up Dead Man as the detective’s ‘most dangerous case yet’. In a post announcing the film, the director noted that the malleability of the whodunnit genre allows for tonal experimentation, with this instalment leaning into gothic territory.

The title continues Johnson’s tradition of drawing his titles from songs. Where Knives Out referenced Radiohead and Glass Onion echoed the Beatles, Wake Up Dead Man borrows its name from a 1997 U2 song, though Johnson has also linked the phrase to American folk music traditions.

Who’s in Wake Up Dead Man?

The ensemble includes Josh O’Connor (Challengers), Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction), Kerry Washington (Scandal), Josh Brolin (Dune), Mila Kunis (Black Swan), Jeremy Renner (The Hurt Locker), Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers), Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande), and Thomas Haden Church (Sideways).

Renner, whose hot sauce brand was jokingly referenced in Glass Onion, appears in person this time. Johnson told Netflix’s Tudum site he was ‘relieved’ the actor saw the gag as funny, adding that the ensemble had been assembled in the spirit of ‘throwing a dinner party’.

What’s next for Wake Up Dead Man and the Knives Out franchise?

The ensemble cast of Glass Onion, which preceded Wake Up Dead Man. Image: Netflix

The film’s festival run reflects Netflix’s ongoing strategy to position the Benoit Blanc mysteries as prestige titles. As reported in Deadline, Glass Onion earned strong theatrical box office during a one-week limited release, but Netflix has yet to embrace a broader cinema strategy for the franchise.

By premiering at Toronto and London, Wake Up Dead Man is set to attract both critical attention and awards season momentum before rolling out to audiences worldwide.

The first film, distributed by Lionsgate, grossed more than $310 million globally. Following that success, Netflix paid a reported $US469 million for the rights to produce two sequels, beginning with Glass Onion.

The franchise has become a cornerstone of Netflix’s original film slate.

What remains tightly guarded are the details of Blanc’s next investigation. The promotional material has offered little beyond imagery of a coffin and a warning that the mystery will test Blanc more than ever before. For now, audiences will have to wait.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery premieres on Netflix on 12 December.

