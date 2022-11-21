News

Wakanda starts slipping as Seriously Red gets set to sparkle

An Australian film about a Dolly Parton impersonator is about to hit the multiplexes alongside a raft of blockbusters.
22 Nov 2022
David Tiley

Film

Seriously Red. Image: Dollhouse Pictures.

After three weeks, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is slipping, down by 169 screens and 40% of sales to reach 690 screens and $5.6m over the weekend.

Altogether in our market, Wakanda has made $18.57m, Black Adam is on $17.58m and The Woman King has taken $1.42m though it has never challenged for top slots. 

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris at number 3 is hanging on with $492,000 and $6.47m altogether.

Around the world, Wakanda has made $820m so far, against a budget of $375m. In 2018, the original Black Panther took $1.382 billion from a cost of $300m. If the second film does that well we will know that Covid is truly on the run. However, Wakanda 2 is growing more slowly, burdened by Halloween and pumped up by Thanksgiving. 

If we compare the chart with the same week for 2018, before Covid, it turns out that the market was dominated by Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald with a weekend box office of $5.45m and a total of $15.21m, followed by Bohemian Rhapsody with $4.65m and $28.83m, and A Star is Born with $1.76m and $28.53m.

In 2022, the weekend yielded around $6.5m, compared to $10.4m in 2018. So, for this weekend at least, the figures are still well down.  

Films in their first weekend

She Said, the journalism film about Harvey Weinstein with Carey Mulligan, made $411,000 off 297 screens, Indian film Drishyam 2 yielded $379,000 from 53 screens, and On the Line, the unimpressive Mel Gibson thriller took $132,000 off 154 screens. None of this is shaking the earth, but the whole sector is pausing before the leap into the summer ruckus.

International box office

According to Deadline, the annual parade of tentpoles will not reach its pre-covid regularity until March next year, which is bad news for exhibitors. She Said is considered to be a flop in the US market because it is a piece of pop culture esoterica in which we know the end already, and only claimed decent audiences in Los Angeles and New York.

In China, Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween has opened well at number one, taking $18m which is around half the total market. With $100m in its Japanese home, this is the 25th episode of a series of films based on a long-running manga. Also released this weekend is Farewell Beijing and our old friend Fall, the two person traumathon set on a radio tower, which has taken $25m around the world. 

Lionsgate will be grumpy about this result, so the Chinese release has provided a rare bonus of $2.1m in a hostile market.  It may last for a while. 

The Japanese cinema is awash with anime. One Piece Film: Red (which made $1.22m in Australia and $243m around the world), has now slid away beneath Suzume by Shinkai Makoto who made arthouse animation Your Name. Indian tentpole RRR has done well, while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is at number two on the ladder with $5.3m.

In the UK, Wakanda Forever opened with $22.1m, Black Adam has made $33.2m in four weeks while Lyle, Lyle Crocodile has accumulated $22.7m in five weeks, followed by The Banshees of Insherin with $13.4m. These are healthy figures.

Coming next weekend

This is a big moment. Seriously Red is a musical comedy about a Dolly Parton impersonator, and the first film from Dollhouse Pictures, which links Gracie Otto, Rose Byrne, Shannon Murphy, Krew Boylan and Jessica Carrera. It is Gracie Otto’s first feature, written by star Krew Boylan, produced by Sonia Borella, Jessica Carrera, Robyn Kershaw and Timothy White.

David Tiley

David Tiley was the Editor of Screenhub from 2005 until he became Content Lead for Film in 2021 with a special interest in policy. He is a writer in screen media with a long career in educational programs, documentary, and government funding, with a side order in script editing. He values curiosity, humour and objectivity in support of Australian visions and the art of storytelling.

