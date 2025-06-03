Australian and New Zealand film distributor Umbrella Entertainment has announced a rebrand to Umbrella, unveiling a new logo and visual identity.

According to the press release, the rebrand is aimed at ‘reflecting the company’s growth’ across theatrical distribution, digital platforms, and film production.

The rebrand was developed in partnership with Melbourne-based design studio Studio Brave, with strategy led by Jemma Thomas. It includes a redesigned website and on-screen ident, which will officially launch at the 2025 Sydney Film Festival.

Founded in 2001 by Managing Director Jeff Harrison, Umbrella has become known for distributing Australian classics, cult films and genre titles.

The company said the rebrand reflects a ‘sharpened focus’ on original content and a broader strategy encompassing both the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Umbrella’s new logo.

‘Umbrella has always stood for bold, distinctive storytelling, and this rebrand brings that vision into sharper focus,’ said Ari Harrison, General Manager.

‘It reflects our growth – not just in film and partnerships, but in the way we operate across theatrical, digital, physical and production spaces.’

Umbrella recently expanded its operations in New Zealand, appointing Jasmin McSweeney and Luke Murray to support its regional strategy. This includes a restoration and re-release initiative for films from the New Zealand Film Commission archive.

The company’s recent releases include Talk To Me, Late Night With The Devil, Every Little Thing, and Birdeater, which won the Audience Award at the Sydney Film Festival.

Its upcoming slate includes Berlinale Teddy Award winner Lesbian Space Princess, Daisy Ridley-led thriller We Bury The Dead, and Australian music documentary Sweat It Out!. New Zealand titles I, Object and Mum, I’m Alien Pregnant are also among its forthcoming releases.

ScreenHub: New Wake in Fright development initiative has $30k ready for new horror scripts

The rebrand coincides with ongoing activity across several divisions:

Sanctuary Pictures , Umbrella’s in-house production arm, currently developing its first feature Penny Lane is Dead

, Umbrella’s in-house production arm, currently developing its first feature Penny Lane is Dead Brollie , a curated ad-supported streaming platform focused on local and cult titles

, a curated ad-supported streaming platform focused on local and cult titles Aussie Classics on Foxtel , a broadcast channel showcasing Australian film and television from the Umbrella library

, a broadcast channel showcasing Australian film and television from the Umbrella library Sunburnt Screens , a podcast exploring the history and context of Australian cinema, produced in partnership with DM Media

, a podcast exploring the history and context of Australian cinema, produced in partnership with DM Media International sales for select titles

A continuing program of restoration and re-release for significant Australian and New Zealand films

The Wake in Fright Development Initiative, in partnership with AACTA and the Wake in Fright Trust

‘This rebrand is more than just a new look – it’s a statement of intent,’ said Jeff Harrison. ‘Umbrella Entertainment has always backed unforgettable films and the voices behind them. As we move forward as Umbrella, we’re building on that legacy with renewed energy.’

More information can be found at umbrellaent.com.au.