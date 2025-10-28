Two Point Museum is getting a new zoo-themed expansion

Two Point Museum is heading to the zoo with its latest downloadable expansion, subtitled Zooseum. This new pack, scheduled to launch later this year, will introduce a whole new way to play, likely expanding on the existing aquarium features in the base game.

Here’s the official description, per Two Point Studios: ‘In this wild new DLC [downloadable content], a brand new museum location dedicated entirely to the wonders of wildlife will open its doors. Wildlife Experts will be called upon to rescue, heal, raise and re-wild an incredible variety of creatures, while expanding your museum in exciting and unexpected ways.’

This pack transforms the standard gameplay mechanics, allowing you to create your own virtual zoo by deploying experts to discover animals and bring them back for care within your museum, or ‘zooseum’. It appears there will be elements of conservation practice in this DLC, as you won’t only be keeping animals – you’ll also be working to heal them from dangers encountered in the wild and eventually re-wild them.

First look: Watch the Two Point Museum: Zooseum trailer

What’s most novel about this pack is just how far it stretches the bounds of the Two Point Museum format. In essence, the base game is about developing your own museum and placing artefacts within it. As you play, you’ll find a museum location that doubles as a haunted mansion. You’ll also find a fish-farming area and a space for housing alien discoveries.

Read: Two Point Museum is getting a cool D&D-inspired DLC

The game’s Fantasy Finds DLC adds on a world of magic and mayhem, where you can find and discover relics with all sorts of strange properties. There’s even a Vampire Survivors DLC, where you can send your experts to uncover ‘a rift, plagued by evil’ and collect special Vampire Survivors exhibits.

Could Two Point Studios be working on a zoo-themed game next?

A zoo-themed DLC feels like a very ambitious next step, with the gameplay format being adapted significantly to allow animal raising.

Analysing these changes closely, this DLC could even pave the way for the next step in the Two Point franchise. While developers are currently focused on Two Point Museum, after tackling a hospital and a university campus, could a fully-fledged zoo simulator be next? If this DLC is testing the waters, the excitement around Zooseum could paint a bright picture of the future.

For now, we’ll just have to wait to see what Two Point Studios has planned. As announced, there are still a few months to go before we hear more about Two Point Museum‘s Zooseum DLC and for now we’ve only got a teaser trailer to go on, so stay tuned to see what’s in store.

