Tron: Ares – Disney releases trailer for film 3 in Tron franchise

Tron: Ares follows the first encounter between humans and AI beings.
7 Apr 2025 13:52
Paul Dalgarno
Tron: Ares. Image: Disney.

Film

Tron: Ares. Image: Disney.

Disney has released the first trailer and poster for Tron: Ares, the highly anticipated third instalment in the groundbreaking Tron franchise. Tron: Ares is a follow-up to Disney’s 1982 seminal science fiction film Tron and the 2010 sequel, Tron: Legacy.

Tron: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with AI beings.

Watch the Tron: Ares trailer.

Tron: Ares – director and cast

The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson and Jeff Bridges.

Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

TRON: Ares releases in Australian cinemas on 9 October 2025.

Andor Season 2. Image: Disney+.
Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

