Tron: Ares – Disney releases trailer for film 3 in Tron franchise

Disney has released the first trailer and poster for Tron: Ares, the highly anticipated third instalment in the groundbreaking Tron franchise. Tron: Ares is a follow-up to Disney’s 1982 seminal science fiction film Tron and the 2010 sequel, Tron: Legacy.

Tron: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with AI beings.

Tron: Ares – director and cast

The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson and Jeff Bridges.

Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

TRON: Ares releases in Australian cinemas on 9 October 2025.

Streaming April 2025 on Disney+

FX’s Dying for Sex (4 April)

Series. Dying for Sex is inspired by the story of Molly Kochan, originally shared on a Wondery podcast created with her best friend, Nikki Boyer.

After Molly receives a diagnosis of Stage IV metastatic breast cancer, she decides to leave her husband, Steve, and begins to explore the full breadth and complexity of her sexual desires for the first time in her life. She gets the courage and support to go on this adventure from her best friend Nikki, who stays by her side until the very end.

Starring Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate and Rob Delaney. Watch the trailer.

Pets (11 April)

Documentary. Explores the extraordinary relationships that exist between animals and their people, all around the world. Highlighting dogs, cats, pigs, goats, and even birds of prey, Pets takes us on a hilarious and poignant journey that celebrates love, loss, and licks along the way.

Doctor Who Season 2 (12 April)

The Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth. But a mysterious force is stopping their return and the time-travelling TARDIS team must face greater dangers, bigger enemies and wilder terrors than ever before. Watch the trailer.

Light & Magic Season 2 (18 April)

Documentary series. Showcasing the people of Industrial Light and Magic, the special effects division of Lucasfilm, as they create the effects for some of the biggest and most successful films of the last few decades.

NBA Playoffs (20 April)

First Round Commences. Every game live.

Andor Season 2 (23 April)

Andor Season 2. Image: Disney+.

Series. Season 2 takes place as war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.

Rife with political intrigue and danger, the series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire’s weapon of mass destruction – The Death Star – setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film.

Andor sets the clock back five years from the events of Rogue One to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny. Watch the trailer.

Vanderpump Villa Season 2 (24 April)

Series. Following a successful run in the South of France, Vanderpump Villa debuts Castello Rosato, a breathtaking 12th-century castle set amidst an enchanting Italian backdrop.

Renowned for her timeless elegance and flair, Lisa Vanderpump raises the bar with bespoke luxury and unforgettable celebrations. New and returning staff face soaring stakes, as one standout earns a $30,000 bonus. With fiery romances, rivalries, and surprises – including former employee Stassi Schroeder’s watchful eye – Vanderpump Villa promises another summer of pure decadence and drama.