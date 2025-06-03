Tom Walker joins Great Australian Bake Off, Foxtel commissions Season 9

The Great Australian Bake Off is returning for an eighth season with a new co-host in tow.

Comedian and writer Tom Walker will step into the Bake Off shed alongside returning host Natalie Tran, joining judges Rachel Khoo and Darren Purchese for another round of friendly cooking competition.

Best known for his inventive, absurdist comedy and background in improvisation, Walker brings a fresh energy to the series. His previous credits include Whose Line Is It Anyway? Australia and Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont-Spelling Bee, along with accolades from the Melbourne and Sydney Comedy Festivals.

‘I truly loved being a part of The Great Australian Bake Off,’ Walker said. ‘The whole crew is so warm, funny, welcoming and kind, and the bakers are so talented it blows my mind. To the little boy who grew up thinking he’d never see a biscuit city – you were wrong. I’m thrilled to be part of the Bake Off family.’

Returning for Season 8 is co-host Natalie Tran, along with judges Rachel Khoo and Darren Purchese who bring a long list of culinary credentials and mentoring experience to the mix. Khoo is a Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef and author with a global media profile, while Purchese is one of Australia’s most respected pastry chefs, known for his elaborate desserts and technical precision.

As usual, Twelve amateur bakers will compete over 10 episodes and 30 challenges in the new season, which promises to ‘push the limits of creativity’. Tasks include everything from tropical tarts to biscuit dioramas and edible terrariums (and the aforementioned biscuit city), with an emphasis on both innovation and flavour.

Who makes The Great Australian Bake Off?

Production is handled by BBC Studios Productions Australia, with the Foxtel Group confirming that Season 9 has also been commissioned ahead of the Season 8 premiere. Casting for the next season is currently underway.

‘The Great Australian Bake Off continues to be one of our most-loved titles – full of mouth-watering inspiration, humour and jaw-dropping creativity,’ said Howard Myers-Rifai, Foxtel’s Head of Unscripted Originals.

‘Commissioning a new season was an easy decision, and we can’t wait to bring more spectacular bakes to audiences around the country.’

BBC Studios EVP and Creative Director Kylie Washington added: ‘We’re thrilled to see Bake Off return and excited to welcome Tom Walker to the family. His sharp wit and infectious energy are the perfect ingredients to complement the magic of the show. With a stellar cast and spectacular bakes ahead, this season promises to be a real treat.’

The Bake Off format originated in the UK in 2010 and has since been adapted in more than 30 countries.

The Australian version is broadcast on Foxtel and available to stream now on Binge.