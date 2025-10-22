The Sinking City 2 delayed to 2026 due to ongoing war in Ukraine

Previously set to launch in late 2025, The Sinking City 2 has officially been delayed to 2026 with developer Frogwares citing a range of challenges including the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Developers remaining in the country are dealing with an array of obstacles for development, namely ‘frequent power outages’ and the ‘need to constantly adapt to unstable and dangerous conditions’.

The war has impacted team safety and slowed the development pace on The Sinking City 2, leading to a need to change.

‘Rather than rushing to meet a target that no longer makes sense, we’re taking the time needed to finish the game properly, and will share a new date once we’re confident in it,’ the Frogwares team said on X.

The Sinking City 2’s gameplay need more development time

The team also outlined further challenges to development, with the The Sinking City 2 being the studio’s first-ever survival horror experience. It will be a standalone game set in the mysterious town of Arkham in the 1920s, with the plot following an everyday hero dealing with a supernatural flood, decay and eldritch monsters.

While there will be elements of investigation in their journey, the action will primarily revolve around surviving in a harsh, strange world of horrors.

‘Shifting from decades of investigative adventure design to a genre built on tension, pacing, combat and atmosphere has been both exciting and demanding, and we want to make sure every part of it feels right when you finally play it,’ Frogwares said.

While the original Sinking City focused more on slow-paced investigation, it appears The Sinking City 2 is taking a different path. As revealed in its first trailer and subsequent deep dives, there’s renewed attention on sheer, real-time horror in this sequel, as inspired by the subject matter of the franchise, the works of HP Lovecraft.

Before players could investigate the mysteries of Arkham at their own pace but they’ll now be contending with all sorts of pertinent threats from rising flood waters, to monsters and more esoteric horrors.

To see these grand, ambitious ideas in action, players will need to stay patient – though the reasons for the delay are extraordinary and understandable.

‘We can’t thank you enough for your patience, support and understanding,’ Frogwares said. ‘Taking this extra time ensures we can deliver the experience we’ve envisioned from the start – tense, atmospheric and deeply unsettling in all the right ways.’

Those keen to experience The Sinking City 2 for themselves will need to keep an eye out for more news as development work continues, under incredibly difficult circumstances.

