The Sims 4 could be getting Fairy Sims in new expansion

The Sims 4 could be getting Fairy Sims in its latest expansion, with teases released by EA and Maxis indicating new content of a magical nature. As spotted by SimsCommunity, the first teaser aired during a Hotties Play The Sims livestream, in the form of a video, of a tiny fairy-like house shining with party lights.

In this video, the house is surrounded by a beautiful natural glade, decorated with giant toadstools, ferns, and a glowing purple tree. At its conclusion, the video reveals a formal announcement for an upcoming Sims 4 expansion will air on 12 June 2025 (ET/PT).

To further tease what’s on the way, EA and Maxis have also launched a new website. Enter, and you’ll find an unfolding story, posted on a fun backdrop, featuring a gnome and a growing plant.

“Get lost in… Innisgreen,” the first teaser reads. “You peek through the leaves and see a quaint town. The sign reads Innisgreen, a beautifully lush world where Sims live in harmony with nature. You discover there are three neighbourhoods to explore: a quiet waterfront town where they’re all about Gnomes, a grove where nature and civilisation blend together, and an enchanting magical forest. What else awaits you here?”

The Sims 4: Enchanted by Nature – Video Teaser

The second teaser reads: “Get lost in… Natural Living. You wake up under the stars and see other Sims meeting their needs outdoors without beds or plumbing. You’re hungry but you spot some delicious-looking mushrooms by a tree. Looks like you’ll sustain yourself just fine.”

Based on these teasers, we can make several assumptions. It feels safe to assume that after many years of fan requests, Fairy Sims are officially returning. While we only have the mini party house to go off, its magical nature and design certainly brings to mind fairies – and it would feel strange to tease such an arrival for The Sims 4 without a payoff, particularly as these Occult Sims are so highly requested.

We can also assume the new Sims 4 expansion will include a fresh, nature-themed neighbourhood, called Innisgreen. We assume this will be home to the fairies, but also to new Sim naturalists.

Based on the teasers posted on the Something Is Growing website, it appears Sims will now be able to live more in harmony with nature, whether they become Fairy Sims or not. This may mean Sims can sleep outdoors without fear of discomfort, and “relieve themselves” without plumbing. Foraging will also be an option for feeding Sims, with more options for gathering nutrition.

For now, that’s about all we can glean from the latest teasers – but we do expect more details imminently. As teased, EA and Maxis are gearing up for a larger reveal on 12 June 2025, so stay tuned.