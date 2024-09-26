News

The Room Below: new psychological thriller starts filming in Sydney

The Room Below is a 'chilling thriller' about grief now filming in Sydney.
26 Sep 2024 13:56
Silvi Vann-Wall
Bobby Gilchrist, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Alyssa Sutherland and Gilbert Bradman. Images supplied.

Shooting has started on Australian psychological creature thriller The Room Below from AACTA Award-nominated writer/director Kurt Martin (Moon Rock for Monday).

In The Room Below, Mia (Alyssa Sutherland), an expectant mother and acclaimed children’s book author, encounters strange occurrences in her home when a boy, who strikes a remarkable resemblance to her dead son, goes missing. As grief begins to consume Mia, her suspicious behaviour attracts the attention of a retired detective intent on solving the missing boy’s case.

Award-winning special make-up effects studio Make Up Effects Group (MEG) (Furiosa: A Mad Max SagaTalk To Me) are designing the creature that haunts Mia.

The Room Below stars Alyssa Sutherland (Vikings, Evil Dead Rise), Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The TudorsDracula), Bobby Gilchrist (Shapeless, The Invisible Raptor) and Gilbert Bradman (Transfusion, The Twelve).

ScreenHub: Best Australian films still to come in 2024

The Room Below is a deeply intense psychological thriller about grief, guilt and obsession, with an incredibly unsettling and unique creature dialling up the scares,’ said Kurt Martin. ‘I am so excited to be in production alongside my dream cast of Alyssa Sutherland, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Bobby Gilchrist and Gilbert Bradman and world-class collaborators and crew.’

The Room Below is produced by Jim Robison for Lunar Pictures, Chris Chard for CME and Ty Linegar for MIK Studio, with Marc Furmie, William Ramsey, Colin Bates, Adam Callen, Samuel Levine, Roy Scott Macfarland, Clement Dunn, Emma Comley and actress Jaime King serving as executive producers. Alexandra Taussig (The Narrow Road to the Deep North, The Stranger) is acting as a producer consultant for the production.

Screen Australia estimates the film will run for 100 minutes when completed, but given that the film is in pre-production that information is subject to change.

The Room Below is a Lunar Pictures film in association with CME, Valecroft and MIK Studio, with support from Hooligan Dreamers, Tetrad Studios and Monster Pictures. It will be distributed in Australia by Monster Pictures Distribution Pty Ltd.

The Room Below is expected to have a 2025 cinematic release date.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

