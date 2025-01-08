The Lost Tiger: Hear Rhys Darby and Celeste Barber in first trailer for Aussie-mation

The Lost Tiger, a self-described ‘Aussie-mation’ from Brisbane-based production company Like A Photon Creative (The Sloth Lane) will open in cinemas on 27 February, 2025.

Featuring a loveable cast of creatures voiced by iconic local talent including Rhys Darby (Flight of the Conchords), Celeste Barber (Runt), Thomas Weatherall (Heartbreak High), Nakkiah Lui (Black Comedy) and Jimi Bani, The Lost Tiger is about Teo the tiger who is searching for more of his kind – and is adopted by kangaroos in the process. The Australian and New Zealand comedy icons voice kangaroos, platypi, quolls, koalas and more.

The Lost Tiger is the first feature film from writer/director Chantelle Murray, and the first Australian animated film to be written and directed by an Indigenous female filmmaker. It recently had its world premiere at Brisbane International Film Festival (BIFF, 2024).

Watch the trailer for The Lost Tiger below.

The official synopsis is as follows: Teo is a plucky young tiger and one of the last of his kind. Found abandoned and wearing a mysterious crystal necklace, he is adopted into a big, boisterous kangaroo family of travelling wrestlers. After receiving visions from an unfamiliar land, Teo must suddenly embark on an epic quest to reconnect with his heritage and save his homeland from the clutches of destruction.

‘We are delighted to once again partner with Brisbane’s Like A Photon Creative to support The Lost Tiger through our Development and Production Fund,’ said Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney.

‘Fostering local stories and storytellers is at the heart of Screen Queensland. We are particularly proud to support The Lost Tiger to be made in Queensland, as Australia’s first animated feature film written and directed by an Indigenous woman. This culturally rich and adventurous story, adds to the incredible animation talents of our local Brisbane filmmakers.’

The Lost Tiger. Image: Maslow Entertainment

The Lost Tiger promises to ‘take audiences on a funny, colourful and action-packed’ family adventure, all while shining a light on the importance of re-connecting with heritage and country.

The film received development and production funding from Screen Queensland. Maslow Entertainment is handling distribution.

The Lost Tiger hits Australian cinemas from 27 February 2025.