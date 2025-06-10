The Lady and other exciting new British dramas to stream exclusively on Binge

In a move that will perhaps spawn some envy from BritBox subscribers, Binge has extended their deal with Sony and secured exclusive streaming rights to three new British dramas.

The dramas are The Lady starring Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones, The Tudors), Dear England starring Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale) and The Other Bennet Sister starring Ella Bruccoleri (Call the Midwife, Bridgerton), all of which will have their first-run premieres on Binge in 2026.

Binge’s new British dramas are:

The Lady is a four-part drama based on the true story of Jane Andrews, a former royal dresser convicted of murder in 2001. The series, partly fictionalised, will star Natalie Dormer as Sarah Ferguson, also known as The Duchess of York.

It is produced by ITVX and directed by Lee Haven Jones, with a script by Debbie O’Malley. Other notable cast members include Ed Speleers, Ophelia Lovibond, Laura Aikman, and Mia McKenna-Bruce, who will portray Jane Andrews.

Dear England is a drama based on the stage play of the same name, written by James Graham. The play explores the journey of Gareth Southgate and the England men’s national football team, focusing on the team’s struggles, cultural shifts, and the impact of football on the national psyche.

The stage play has already won the Olivier Award for Best New Play and is touring the UK.

The Other Bennet Sister is a ten-part drama that focuses on Mary Bennet, the middle daughter of the Bennet family from Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. It is a spin-off of the original novel and is based on Janice Hadlow’s novel of the same name.

The series, written by Sarah Quintrell and produced by Bad Wolf, will be available on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK, and on BritBox in North America. Ella Bruccoleri will star as Mary Bennet in the series.

‘British drama is wildly popular on BINGE,’ said CEO of Foxtel, Kayo Sports and BINGE, Hilary Perchard. ‘This deal builds on a 20+ year relationship with Sony Pictures Television, delivering exclusive, premium first-run British dramas and hundreds of hours of U.S. fan-favourite TV series and films.’

The Sony Pictures Television deal also means Binge will be getting an extensive library of iconic US TV series and films, like The Shield, Justified, Hannibal, Community, The Nanny, Dawson’s Creek, and the Spider-Man and Ghostbusters franchises.

‘Our agreement with Sony Pictures Television reinforces our commitment to providing world class entertainment and value to our subscribers,’ continued Perchard, ‘complementing our much-loved Binge Originals, as well as the diverse range of content acquired from our over 50 local and international distributors, including BBC Studios, NBCUniversal, Sky Studios and ITV.’

‘We are thrilled that Binge will also be the Australian home of Sony Pictures Television’s captivating British scripted first run content kicking off this month with Mr. Loverman and with many more prestigious series to come,’ said Julia Salter and Carolyn Ozkoseoglu, Co-Heads of Distribution, ANZ, Sony Pictures Television in a joint statement.

Adam Herr, Senior Vice President, Distribution, APAC, Sony Pictures Television added: ‘We have a long and special history with Foxtel Group in Australia, and we’re delighted to be building on our 20+ year relationship with them. We’re so pleased that they continue to be the home of some of Sony Pictures’ most beloved movies and television series that will engage and entertain Australian viewers.’

The Sony Pictures Television agreement and content also extends to Foxtel subscribers.

The Lady, Dear England and The Other Bennet sister will premiere exclusively on Binge in 2026.