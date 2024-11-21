The Family Next Door: filming underway in Victoria

A best-selling novel by a local Victorian author, Sally Hepworth, is being adapted for TV, with filming already underway in Victoria’s Half Moon Bay.

The Family Next Door is the story of a stranger who arrives in a quiet Victorian beachside cul-de-sac, where mysterious occurances soon lead to a crime she suspects has been committed by one of four neighbouring families.

The book of the same name was originally released in February 2018. The full synopsis is as follows:

The small suburb of Pleasant Court lives up to its name. It’s the kind of place where everyone knows their neighbours, and children play in the street. Isabelle Heatherington doesn’t fit into this picture of family paradise. Husbandless and childless, she soon catches the attention of three Pleasant Court mothers.

But Ange, Fran and Essie have their own secrets to hide. Like the reason behind Ange’s compulsion to control every aspect of her life. Or why Fran won’t let her sweet, gentle husband near her new baby. Or why, three years ago, Essie took her daughter to the park – and returned home without her.

As their obsession with their new neighbour grows, the secrets of these three women begin to spread – and they’ll soon find out that when you look at something too closely, you see things you never wanted to see.

The Family Next Door: on set

Local MP Ryan Batchelor (representing the Minister for Creative Industries Colin Brooks) recently visited the set at Half Moon Bay in Black Rock, and was naturally pleased with the potential for jobs creation, as well as the accompanying $9.7 million being injected into the Victorian economy. The jobs for Victorian screen industry workers on set include 175 crew, 13 Head of Department roles and 130 cast and extras.

‘This production highlights the talent and beauty of Bayside Melbourne, bringing Sally Hepworth’s story to life right here at Half Moon Bay and across our local community,’ said Mr Batchelor.

ScreenHub: The Artful Dodger: Disney confirms Season 2 of Australian show

The six-part drama, which will screen on ABC TV, was brought to Victoria through the Labor Government’s Victorian Screen Incentive and is filming on location in and around Melbourne’s bayside suburbs, as well as in regional locations such as Anglesea.

Produced by Beyond Entertainment and Muse Entertainment, The Family Next Door boasts a stellar Australian cast including AACTA nominated Teresa Palmer (The Clearing), Bella Heathcote (Pieces of Her), Philippa Northeast (Territory), Bob Morley (The 100), Catherine McClements (Return to Paradise), Jane Harber (Offspring) and Ming-Zhu Hii (Prosper).

Created for television by Sarah Scheller (Strife), The Family Next Door is directed by Emma Freeman (The Newsreader), produced by Melinda Wearne and Dean O’Toole (The Great) with Executive Producers David Ogilvy, Jenny O’Shea, Joel Rice and Meghan Mathes Jacobs, and ABC Executive Producers Rachel Okine and Rebecca Anderson.

‘I am thrilled to be in Sally Hepworth’s Melbourne for The Family Next Door,’ said showrunner Scheller. ‘It’s a joy to watch our characters come to life under the tender direction of Emma Freeman. Shooting in Melbourne is a dream, from our excellent crew, stunning locations to possibly the best coffee in the world.’

‘The Family Next Door is a funny and authentic portrayal of suburban life and exploration of motherhood, underpinned by a compelling mystery,’ said Rachel Okine. ‘We are so excited to be part of bringing Sally Hepworth’s propulsive novel to the screen, steered by an incredibly talented team of creatives.’

ScreenHub: SBS Digital Originals: 10 projects on the shortlist

The series is written by Sarah Scheller, Pip Karmel (Total Control), Julia Moriarty (Total Control) and Andrew Anastasios (Troppo) and was attracted to Victoria through the Labor Government’s Victorian Screen Incentive.

With major investment from Screen Australia and the ABC, and the Labor Government through VicScreen, The Family Next Door will be distributed internationally by Sphere Abacus and will screen on ABC TV and ABC iview in 2025.

The Family Next Door does not yet have a confirmed release date. The show will air on the ABC.