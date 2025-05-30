News

 > News

Aussie-made adventure game The Drifter launches in July 2025

What would you do if you woke up after your own murder?
30 May 2025 11:22
Leah J. Williams
the drifter game

Games

Image: Powerhoof / Dave Lloyd

Share Icon

Australian-made pulp adventure thriller The Drifter is officially set to launch on 18 July 2025, after several years in development. Whether you’re a fan of point-and-click tales, or you’re just looking for a game with bright, creative ideas, this one should absolutely be on your radar.

To set the scene, The Drifter is all about a man who’s murdered, and then immediately wakes up seconds before his death occurred. With the knowledge of what’s to come, he must plot an escape, and live to unravel the mystery of his death.

Not only does The Drifter rock a killer premise, it’s also a very cool-looking adventure, buoyed by sharp, vivid pixel art and dynamic animation. That’s not to mention how heavily it leans into Aussie grindhouse cinema and pulp visuals. It’s a grim, gritty-looking game that uses art, as much as gameplay, to tell its looping story.

It’s also fully voice acted, with titular drifter Mick Carter and the many folks he meets brought to life by a talented voice cast. It’s a real novelty to have an adventure game like this buoyed by Aussie actors, but based on the game’s trailer, and an early demo preview, it adds such flavour and depth to each scene.

The Drifter – Release Date Trailer

Read: Cattle Country review – A fistful of Stardew

Here’s the official game description, per developer Powerhoof:

“Mick Carter’s been drifting a while now – moving from job to job, never staying one place long. Jumping a box-car to his old home town, he witnesses a violent murder, is pursued by hi-tech soldiers, thrown in a reservoir and drowned. And that’s just the start of Mick’s problems.”

“His consciousness ripped away, thrust back into his own body seconds before his death… Framed for the killing he witnessed, tormented by his own past, and haunted by the feeling that something followed him back from the other side… Follow Mick as he’s sucked headfirst into a lunatic web of shadowy corporations, murder, and the thousand-year obsession of a madman.”

With such a powerful premise, and the talents of Powerhoof backing this new release, we expect big things from The Drifter. After years of watching and waiting, it’s nearly time to get hands on, and discover the big mystery at the heart of this tale.

The Drifter is set to launch on 18 July 2025. You can now wishlist the game via Steam.

Related News

soul hackers 2 ps plus
News

PS Plus Game Catalogue for May 2025 revealed

Here's all the latest titles joining the PS Plus Game Catalogue.

Leah J. Williams
tales of kenzera zau xbox game pass
News

Xbox Game Pass: All the big games arriving in May 2025

Here's everything Xbox Game Pass subscribers will gain this month.

Leah J. Williams
WiZman's World Re;Try remaster - lead image
Sponsored Content

The WiZman’s World Re;Try remaster blends DS vibes with PC graphics

The WiZman’s World Re;Try remaster is full of homunculi and charm.

Steph Panecasio
alone in the dark game ps plus
News

PS Plus: Free monthly games for June 2025

Here's the latest free monthly games for PS Plus subscribers.

Leah J. Williams
misc a tiny tale game release date
News

Misc. A Tiny Tale launches in July 2025

It's just two tiny robots against the entire world.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login