The Deb: Rebel Wilson, legal battles and a festival fallout

A private yacht event hosted by billionaire Len Blavatnik during the 2025 Cannes Film Festival has drawn attention due to social media posts made by Rebel Wilson, the director of the Australian musical film The Deb.

As reported in Variety, on 16 May approximately 50 guests – including producer Lawrence Bender and Access Entertainment president Danny Cohen – gathered aboard Blavatnik’s yacht Odessa II to celebrate the premiere of several of his films at Cannes. The event included a live performance by The Deb star Charlotte MacInnes, who sang a cover of Chappell Roan’s Pink Pony Club.

Shortly after, posts appeared on the official Instagram account for The Deb, criticising MacInnes and referencing the film’s stalled release. ‘Charlotte MacInnes in a culturally inappropriate Indian outfit on Len Blavatnik’s luxury yacht in Cannes – ironically singing a song from a movie that will never get released because of her lies and support for the people blocking the film’s release,’ one post read.

A follow-up post added: ‘So glad you got your record deal Charlotte at the expense of the 300 people who worked on The Deb and really wanna see it released.’ Wilson is understood to be the primary user of the account.

The posts come amid an ongoing legal dispute between Wilson and The Deb’s producers – Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron and Vince Holden – who filed a defamation suit against Wilson in 2023. The lawsuit followed an Instagram video in which Wilson accused the producers of embezzlement and misconduct.

Wilson later filed a countersuit. A judge denied Wilson’s motion to dismiss the case in November, describing it as a ‘private business dispute.’

The Deb remains unreleased due to this dispute.

In a statement issued to Variety, a representative for Wilson said: ‘The entire Deb crew is looking forward for the film to finally be shown to the world. Rebel is so proud of this film and in awe of all of the hard work everyone involved put into the creation of her directorial debut.’

MacInnes, who plays a leading role in The Deb, has not commented directly, but a source close to the actress refuted claims made on social media. ‘Charlotte had no more time in the studio than any of the other lead actresses,’ the source told Variety, adding that her temporary accommodation with Amanda Ghost during production was arranged by her agent and was not unusual under the circumstances.

The film, which centres on two teenage girls preparing for a debutante ball in regional Australia, had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2023. Though initial interest from distributors was reported, the film has yet to secure a commercial release.

Writing and credit disputes have also emerged as part of the broader legal disagreement. Wilson was awarded an ‘additional writing by’ credit for the film by the Australian Writers’ Guild, while the screenplay credit was given solely to writer and creator Hannah Reilly, who adapted the work from her own stage musical.

Reilly told Variety after the recent developments: ‘What should have been a joyous experience – a dream come true – has now been overshadowed by unnecessary drama. It’s been a heartbreaking and baffling turn of events… She [MacInnes] is a phenomenal talent and consummate professional who deserves to be celebrated, not dragged into chaos.’

Reilly also noted her reluctance to comment publicly until now, saying she hoped ‘the hostility would stop so we can all move forward.’

Documents submitted in court revealed that, prior to litigation, Wilson’s legal team issued a demand letter in June 2024 seeking shared writing credit and a record deal under Warner Music, which is owned by Blavatnik. The letter indicated a willingness to settle the matter informally.

Amid the online backlash, fashion retailer One Vintage Designs addressed Wilson’s comments about MacInnes’ outfit in a social media post, stating that the ensemble was actually a 1970s American design and not culturally appropriative.

The Deb was developed under a mentorship initiative led by Wilson and marks her feature directorial debut. MacInnes, who also appeared in the original stage version of the musical, is represented by WME and recently signed with Atlantic Records, which, like Warner Music, is part of Blavatnik’s media holdings.

Wilson’s most recent film, Juliet & Romeo, co-starring Jason Isaacs, was released on 9 May 2024 and has since reported global box office earnings of $422,126. She recently changed representation from WME to UTA.

The Deb does not have a confirmed release date.