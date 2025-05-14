The Bear Season 4 gets premiere date on Disney+

Christopher Storer’s Emmy-Award winning series The Bear will return to Disney+ with all ten episodes of Season 4 dropping on 26 June 2025, the streaming service has announced.

Season 4 of FX’s The Bear finds Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto, Sydney Adamu and Richard ‘Richie’ Jerimovich pushing forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level.

‘With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome,’ Disney+ said in a statement. ‘This season, the pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.’

The Bear: cast

The series stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Season 4 also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles.

ScreenHub: The Bear, Disney+ review: one of the year’s standout shows

The Bear: crew

The Bear was created by Christopher Storer, who serves as Executive Producer alongside Josh Senior, Joanna Calo, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson, Hiro Murai and Rene Gube.

The Bear Season 2. Image: Disney+.

Courtney Storer serves as a Co-Executive Producer and Culinary Producer. The series is produced by FX Productions. Named an AFI Television Program of the Year in each of its first three seasons, The Bear most recently won 11 Emmy Awards for its second season, the most wins for a comedy series ever in a single year.

The show has also garnered awards nominations and/or wins from the Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Peabody Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Writers Guild Awards, Directors Guild Awards, Producer Guild Awards, NAACP Image Awards, Independent Spirit Awards, MPSE Golden Reel Awards, CAS Awards, ACE Eddie Awards and TCA Awards, amongst others.

The Bear: reviews

In his review of The Bear Season 2 for ScreenHub, Anthony Morris wrote:

The second season doesn’t quite bring the magic all the way back, but after that amazing first season almost anything would have felt like a letdown. Just because a little air has been let out of the balloon doesn’t mean the whole thing comes crashing down – far from it. But this season does expand things a little, and that pressure cooker vibe that felt so essential has vented a little steam.

Now Carmen has a love interest, in the form of Claire (Molly Gordon). Sydney has issues with her father, while somehow having to make sure The Bear earns a Michelin Star. People are pregnant, or angry, or learning new cooking skills – which also means learning there’s a world outside Carmen’s vision – and the clock is always ticking. Read more …

In their analysis of The Bear Season 3 meanwhile, ScreenHub’s Silvi Vann-Wall wrote:

After dropping all of its episodes on Disney+ in Australia last week, it’s had the internet frenetically debating whether or not it’s ‘as good’ as previous seasons. The change in pacing, the deliberately slow character development, or the abundance of flashbacks might be why it’s confused its fans, who are more used to the bull-charge narrative drive behind their favourite Chicagoan restaurant drama.

Review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes has calculated an average score for The Bear‘s third season as 94% fresh among critics, while audience consensus sits much lower at only 58%. So why is there such a divide in opinion?

A common complaint among viewers is that the new season is ‘boring’, ‘stilted’, and that it spends too much time getting to a point where the story can progress from where we left it in Season 2. I think it’s an excellent example of risk-taking in TV that will pay off down the line. In other words, I think Season 3 marks a new beginning for The Bear, and the amuse-bouche of story threads being teased here will culminate in a surprising and delightful Season 4. Read more …

The Bear Season 4 premieres on Disney+ on 26 June 2025.