Sydney Film Festival premieres world first action film with a paraplegic lead

Unstoppable, the world's first action film with a paraplegic lead, premieres on 9 June.
4 Jun 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Still from Unstoppable. Image: Jack Byrnes

A paraplegic defence contractor must reclaim his inner strength to survive in Unstoppable, a ‘high-octane cat-and-mouse action-thriller’ that will premiere at the Sydney Film Festival this Sunday 9 June.

Unstoppable, a proof-of-concept short film that runs for 15 minutes, will screen alongside Good Bad Things at the festival’s Screenability showcase.

Screenability is a curated program of films by and for people with a disability – focusing particularly on authentic, outstanding stories of lived experience from around the world.

Read: SBS’ Latecomers smashes stereotypes of dating with a disability

Melbourne-based writers/directors/producers Jack Byrnes and Marcus Porcaro have collaborated with Paralympic skier, Sam Tait (who serves as both lead actor & Consulting Producer) on the film. Byrnes described the experience as ‘a passion project’, one that was completely self-funded ‘from our life savings’.

Tait, who became the first paraplegic person to conquer Kosciuszko in 2020, also performed all of his stunts in Unstoppable.

The film is screening on the following dates at the Sydney Film Festival:

  • Sun 9 June, 2:00pm, Dendy Newtown – Cinema 2
  • Thu 13 June, 6:00pm, Dendy Newtown – Cinema 2
Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

