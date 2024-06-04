Sydney Film Festival premieres world first action film with a paraplegic lead

A paraplegic defence contractor must reclaim his inner strength to survive in Unstoppable, a ‘high-octane cat-and-mouse action-thriller’ that will premiere at the Sydney Film Festival this Sunday 9 June.

Unstoppable, a proof-of-concept short film that runs for 15 minutes, will screen alongside Good Bad Things at the festival’s Screenability showcase.

Screenability is a curated program of films by and for people with a disability – focusing particularly on authentic, outstanding stories of lived experience from around the world.

Melbourne-based writers/directors/producers Jack Byrnes and Marcus Porcaro have collaborated with Paralympic skier, Sam Tait (who serves as both lead actor & Consulting Producer) on the film. Byrnes described the experience as ‘a passion project’, one that was completely self-funded ‘from our life savings’.

Tait, who became the first paraplegic person to conquer Kosciuszko in 2020, also performed all of his stunts in Unstoppable.

The film is screening on the following dates at the Sydney Film Festival: