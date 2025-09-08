SXSW Sydney unveils headliners Bugonia, Die My Love and more for 2025 program

SXSW Sydney has announced the headliners for its 2025 Screen Festival, with a slate that leans into prestige biopics, horror sequels, time-travelling comedies and major international award contenders.

Running from 13–19 October, the festival’s film program will give Australian audiences early access to major international and local titles.

What’s headlining the SXSW Sydney Screen Festival

Opening the event is Scott Cooper’s Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, an American biopic examining the creation of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 album Nebraska. Starring The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen and Succession‘s Jeremy Strong as his manager, the film explores the musician’s creative isolation, his fractured relationship with his father, and his struggle with depression during the early 1980s. Watch the trailer.

The line-up also includes Black Phone 2, with Ethan Hawke reprising his role as the Grabber in Blumhouse’s horror franchise. The sequel, directed by Scott Derrickson, continues the story of survivor Finn and his sister Gwen as they are drawn back into the supernatural terror of the black phone. Watch the trailer.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. Image: 20th Century Studios. Headliners at SXSW Sydney.

From Canada comes Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie, directed by Matt Johnson. Expanding on the cult television series, it folds absurd comedy into time-travel antics, as creators Johnson and Jay McCarrol play fictionalised versions of themselves who inadvertently end up in 2008. The title premiered earlier this year at SXSW in Austin.

Cannes hit Die My Love, directed by Lynne Ramsay (We Need to Talk About Kevin), adds another layer of prestige. Starring Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson and Nick Nolte, the film adapts Ariana Harwicz’s novel about Grace, a mother descending into psychological turmoil. Ramsay’s reputation for visually striking, uncompromising storytelling suggests this will be one of the festival’s most anticipated offerings. Watch an official clip.

Also screening is Bugonia, the latest from Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos. Following Poor Things and The Favourite, the filmmaker returns with a darkly comic story about two conspiracy theorists who kidnap a powerful CEO, convinced she is an alien threat. Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons lead the cast, giving the film considerable awards-season weight after its early festival circuit buzz. Watch the trailer.

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. Image: Logan White/A24

Closer to home, Rose Byrne headlines If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, directed by Mary Bronstein. The film follows a mother struggling with her child’s illness, an absent partner, and her own collapsing support system. Byrne’s performance in the film, which also screened at MIFF earlier this year, has been described as one of her most intense in years. Watch the trailer.

The films join the previously announced speakers and workshops at SXSW Sydney’s screen festival.

Key SXSW Sydney screenings

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere – Mon 13 Oct, 7pm, Seymour Centre

Black Phone 2 – Tue 14 Oct, 7.30pm, Seymour Centre

Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie – Wed 15 Oct, 7.30pm, Seymour Centre

Die My Love – Thu 16 Oct, 7.30pm, Seymour Centre

Bugonia – Fri 17 Oct, 7.30pm, Seymour Centre

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You – Sat 18 Oct, 6.30pm, Ritz Cinema

The SXSW Sydney Screen Festival will run from 13–19 October, 2025.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.