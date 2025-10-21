SXSW Sydney 2025: The Weed Eaters wins Best Feature Film at major awards ceremony

South by Southwest Sydney (SXSW Sydney) has announced the 2025 Screen Festival award winners, with New Zealand horror-comedy The Weed Eaters taking home the top prize for Best Feature Film.

Produced by Australian company Causeway Films (Talk to Me, The Babadook) and directed by Callum Devlin, The Weed Eaters stars Alice May Connolly (The Power of the Dog) and features cameos from Paul Kean of the band The Bats and comedian David Correos.

The film begins as a dry, observational study of friendship among millennials on a New Year’s getaway in rural Canterbury, before shifting into full-scale horror when a batch of cursed marijuana unleashes violent consequences.

The film was recognised for its blend of genre elements and its distinct regional voice.

Audience Award

Welcome Back To My Channel. Image: SXSW Sydney.

The Audience Award went to Australian writer-director Jorrden Daley for Welcome Back to My Channel, a found-footage horror feature centred on influencer culture. The film follows Suki, who brings her boyfriend Leo back to Australia for a camping trip. Their holiday takes a violent turn when they encounter a missing girl and her cannibalistic family. As the situation escalates, Suki is forced to fight for survival while documenting her experiences on camera.

The film was praised by festival audiences for its inventive use of found-footage techniques and its commentary on social media self-presentation.

Best Episodic

Lake Boga. Image: SXSW Sydney.

The award for Best Episodic went to the independently produced Australian series Lake Boga, created by Ben Bryan and Nick Capper. Set in regional Australia, the series follows Nathan, an ex-military assassin hired to dismantle meth labs across the state after the disappearance of a businessman’s daughter. Disguised as a photographer, Nathan checks into the Lake Boga Pub while searching for his next target, attracting the suspicion of the publican, Bev, and her daughter-in-law, Jess. As tensions build, Nathan becomes entangled in the criminal network he was sent to destroy.

The series was noted for its dark tone and distinctive take on the Australian crime genre.

Best Short Film

Siblings. Image: SXSW Sydney.

Australian filmmaker Julian Tynan won Best Short Film for Siblings. The short centres on Zoe and Adam, two siblings competing in a series of absurd games at their grandmother’s house to determine who will earn a ride home on their mother’s motorbike. As the competition escalates, the siblings uncover unsettling truths about their family dynamics.

The film was commended for its offbeat humour and unsettling atmosphere.

Best Music Video

The award for Best Music Video went to Coup de Gronk by Party Dozen, directed by Ollie Jones. The video combines experimental visuals with the band’s signature noise-rock aesthetic, highlighting the growing crossover between independent music and visual storytelling in Australia’s screen sector.

Best New Wave

Emerging Australian filmmaker Lucinda De Palma was awarded Best New Wave for her short film Rejoice. Produced as her bachelor graduate project, the film follows the titular character as she drifts through suburban streets and parties, constantly finding herself in conflict – both imagined and real – with the people around her.

The film explores themes of alienation, aggression and belonging, and was recognised for its raw visual energy and unfiltered portrayal of youth.

Festival overview

The 2025 SXSW Sydney Screen Festival concluded on Sunday 19 October, following a week of screenings, panels and industry events. This year’s program included more than 100 feature films, five world premieres and 39 Australian premieres.

Further details on the winners, and a full list of screenings and events can be found on the SXSW Sydney website.

