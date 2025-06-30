News

Street Fighter movie casts WWE’s Roman Reigns, 50 Cent, Orville Peck, and more

Legendary Entertainment's film adaptation is crystallising.
30 Jun 2025 10:13
Leah J. Williams
The upcoming film adaptation of Street Fighter is set be absolutely stacked with big names, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Per sources, not only will the film star established blockbuster heroes like Jason Momoa (Aquaman, A Minecraft Movie) and Noah Centineo (Black Adam, The Recruit), folks from the world of music and professional wrestling are also on board.

As reported, the latest names joining Street Fighter are iconic rapper Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, country singer Orville Peck, and WWE superstar Roman Reigns, billed as Joe Anoa’i. Jackson will reportedly play Balrog, a boxer and bodyguard. Reigns will play Akuma, a demonic fighter who is one of the ‘big bads’ of the series. Peck will play Vega, a masked fighter who uses claws in battle.

Other cast members reported so far include Andrew Koji (Warrior) as noble protagonist Ryu, and Callina Liang (Presence) as series legend Chun-Li. Notably, Momoa will play the monstrous and hairy Blanka, and Centineo will play Ryu’s main rival, Ken.

While there’s plenty more of the cast to fill out, the list is already bright and eclectic, just like the cast of Street Fighter itself. It’s also worth noting while some of the names on this list appear to be relative newcomers, many already have their own credits in blockbusters.

Read: Return to Silent Hill film set for release in January 2026

WWE’s Roman Reigns, for example, might spend his days playing the ‘Original Tribal Chief’ on TV, but he also appeared in Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, and has provided his voice in projects like Rumble, Elena of Avalor, and The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania!.

50 Cent has also appeared in dozens of films and TV shows. Most notably, he’s a regular on crime drama Power, and he also appeared in Expend4bles, Den of Thieves, and more.

Orville Peck is more of an outside choice here, but he has appeared in various theatre productions, and most recently joined the 2025 cast of Cabaret on Broadway, as The Emcee. There’s no doubt these experiences will aid his depiction of Vega, in whatever form that takes. (It’s also worthing noting this character typically wears a mask, which should suit Peck very well.)

At this stage, we’ll have to stay patient to see this newly-announced cast in action. Street Fighter is reportedly set to begin production in August in Australia, with Kitao Sakurai directing proceedings. We’ll have to wait to see whether this film can dutifully adapt the beloved Street Fighter games, or at least, succeed with the wink-and-nod that made Mortal Kombat (2021) such a fun joy. Stay tuned.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who spends her time falling in love with media of all qualities. One of her favourite films is The Mummy (2017), and one of her favourite games is The Urbz for Nintendo DS. Take this information as you will.

