Street Fighter movie blasts into Sydney with stellar cast in tow

Street Fighter, Legendary Pictures’ big-screen take on Capcom’s long-running fighting game franchise, has begun filming in Sydney, NSW.

The shoot is already under way across the city and at Disney Studios Australia under director Kitao Sakurai, with production scheduled to wrap later this month ahead of a 2026 release.

An eclectic cast for Streetfighter

The project brings together a mix of blockbuster actors, musicians and professional wrestlers. As we reported earlier in the year, Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Noah Centineo (The Recruit), Andrew Koji (Warrior), and Callina Liang (Presence) lead the ensemble, with Momoa set to play Blanka, Centineo as Ken, Koji as Ryu and Liang as Chun-Li.

They will be joined by Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson as boxer Balrog, WWE’s Roman Reigns (billed as Joe Anoa’i) as the villain Akuma, and country singer Orville Peck as masked fighter Vega. Other confirmed cast members include Cody Rhodes and Eric André.

The combination reflects the franchise’s own eclectic line-up of characters, spanning martial artists, wrestlers and larger-than-life personalities.

Set in 1993, the film follows estranged fighters Ryu and Ken, who are drawn back into the World Warrior Tournament by Chun-Li. The tournament hides a larger conspiracy that pits the two against each other while unravelling personal histories.

Street Fighter behind the scenes

According to the NSW government, the Street Fighter production is employing more than 300 Australian cast and crew and is expected to ‘generate significant spending’ across New South Wales during its run. Legendary Pictures’ Herb Gains said Sydney was chosen after a global location search, citing its studio capacity and range of filming environments.

Street Fighter is the latest international project to set up in Sydney, joining recent titles such as Amazon MGM’s Play Dirty, Disney+’s The Artful Dodger and Netflix’s Apex.

Street Fighter is scheduled for release in October 2026.

Also on ScreenHub: Hold Still: Hugo Weaving joins 25-year-old Orla Doyle’s debut film



Hugo Weaving is heading to New Zealand to join the cast of Hold Still, the debut feature from young Australian filmmaker Orla Doyle.



The erotic thriller marks the second project from indie collective Seymour Pictures and features a cast led by newcomer Julia Gardell, with Weaving taking on a supporting role.



Gardell, who also produces, plays Claire, a young photographer plagued by visions of her own death. Seeking refuge at a remote artist’s residency in New Zealand, she falls into a fraught relationship with a reclusive deer hunter (Arlo Green). As their connection deepens, the boundaries between desire and dread begin to collapse, leaving Claire to question whether she has been drawn there by fate – and whether she will survive it.



Orla Doyle: from Sirens to Hold Still



Doyle, who is only 25, first drew attention with her 2022 web series Sirens, which screened at festivals internationally and won Best Direction and Best Student Series at the London International Web and Shorts Film Festival before being acquired by ABC iView.



Her debut film Hold Still promises to expand on her exploration of identity and intimacy within heightened, atmospheric settings.



Speaking from the set, Doyle said the project had been shaped by its South Island backdrop. ‘It’s a complete dream come true to be able to bring Hold Still to life with this incredible cast and crew amongst the most beautiful, wild and awe-inspiring New Zealand landscapes. I’ve been so fortunate that Glenorchy and its atmosphere-drenched surroundings have served as inspiration for this story from the very beginning.’



