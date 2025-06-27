Steam Summer Sale 2025: Our picks of the best game deals

The Steam Summer Sale 2025 has kicked off, with hundreds of games now on sale. If you’ve been eyeing anything off, whether to play natively on PC or on Steam Deck, now’s your chance to fill up your library with titles you’ll absolutely, definitely get around to playing one day. So the saying goes, buying and actually playing games are two very different hobbies. But there’s always hope you’ll find the time to sit down with a new gem.

If you’re looking to indulge yourself with the latest Steam Summer Sale, we suggest a more relaxed approach. Rather than hoovering up everything you see, knowing you may not have the chance to play your latest purchases, pick a few games you’ve been coveting. Pick the best deals, or the rarest deals – or even the ones we recommend.

There’s so many great, underrated picks in the latest Steam Summer Sale.

Eidos-Montréal’s Guardians of the Galaxy is on sale, for one prominent example. In Australia, it’s just AUD $8.99, and for the vast scope and ambition of this game, and how well it tells its story space-faring misfits, that’s well worth the price of entry. Guardians of the Galaxy didn’t do nearly as well as expected on launch. Whether this was due to the lack of familiarity with this version of the characters, or due to superhero fatigue, those who didn’t play this game missed out on a very funny, kind-hearted romp.

For a more personal favourite, check out The Dark Detective and its sequel, A Fumble in the Dark. Both are bundled for AUD $15.80, and together they’ll give you the absolute time of your life. These two games are both lovely, gothic point-and-click adventures that mix Twin Peaks with more supernatural horror fiction, for dual tales that take you across strange and eclectic investigations.

The excellent Disco Elysium is also heavily discounted in the Steam Summer Sale, going for just AUD $5.69. We’d dwell on this one, but it’s more than likely you’ve played it already. If you haven’t, now’s your chance to experience one of the most compelling narrative RPGs of the modern era. The same goes for Undertale, which is currently AUD $3.62.

Here’s a list of other fantastic deals for great games included in the Steam Summer Sale 2025.

Steam Summer Sale 2025: Deals roundup

Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent deals can be found on other global versions of the Steam storefront.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – $31.98 (was $79.95)

– $31.98 (was $79.95) Dave the Diver – $17.99 (was $29.99)

– $17.99 (was $29.99) Dredge – $18.25 (was $36.50)

– $18.25 (was $36.50) Hades 2 – $39.55 (was $43.95)

– $39.55 (was $43.95) Len’s Island – $25.96 (was $39.95)

– $25.96 (was $39.95) Little Sim World – $27.99 (was $34.99)

– $27.99 (was $34.99) Luma Island – $22.80 (was $28.50)

– $22.80 (was $28.50) Outer Wilds – $22.17 (was $36.95)

– $22.17 (was $36.95) Overboard! – $8.60 (was $21.50)

– $8.60 (was $21.50) Pacific Drive – $21.97 (was $43.95)

– $21.97 (was $43.95) Revenge of the Savage Planet – $21.97 (was $43.95)

– $21.97 (was $43.95) Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart – $47.47 (was $94.95)

– $47.47 (was $94.95) Resident Evil 4 (Remake) – $29.97 (was $59.95)

– $29.97 (was $59.95) Shadows Over Loathing – $19.49 (was $29.99)

– $19.49 (was $29.99) Slay the Princess – The Pristine Cut – $18.55 (was $26.50)

– $18.55 (was $26.50) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – $19.99 (was $99.95)

– $19.99 (was $99.95) Star Wars Outlaws – $49.97 (was $99.95)

– $49.97 (was $99.95) Still Wakes the Deep – $25.47 (was $50.95)

– $25.47 (was $50.95) Thank Goodness You’re Here! – $19.49 (was $29.99)

– $19.49 (was $29.99) We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie – $11.23 (was $44.95)

You can now browse the entire Steam Summer Sale 2025 for yourself.