Steam Sale 2025: When is the next major Steam sale?

Steam is set to host a range of major sales over the coming year, with all of these already detailed in a major breakdown from Valve. The benefit of having all of these dates laid out is that if you’re a bargain hunter keen to snap up new games for cheap, or just somebody looking to gather new titles for your backlog graveyard, you’ll know when to save or spend.

The reality of the modern economy is that while we’d all like to purchase games while they’re at a reasonable price, to support game developers and the industry as a whole, games can be expensive! You don’t always have the cash to splash as you’d like. Steam sales help to keep games accessible, and provide some relief for those looking to enjoy gaming on a budget.

So, when is the next Steam sale?

The next major Steam Sale kicks off on 26 June 2025

As announced, the next major Steam Sale is the Summer Sale 2025, and it kicks off on 26 June 2025. This is one of four annual events that feature heavily discounted games, allowing you to stock up on new adventures that you’ll definitely, maybe, probably get around to playing one day.

Read: Nintendo Switch 2 review: a clever upgrade for a bright future

Here’s when this latest Steam Sale kicks off in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, assuming it follows precedent:

Australia – 3:00 am AEST | 2:30 am ACST | 1:00 am AWST (27 June)

– 3:00 am AEST | 2:30 am ACST | 1:00 am AWST (27 June) New Zealand – 5:00 am NZST (27 June)

– 5:00 am NZST (27 June) United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (26 June)

– 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (26 June) United Kingdom – 5:00 pm GMT | 6:00 pm BST (26 June)

Steam Sales 2025: Full calendar

To kick off 2025, Valve actually released an entire calendar of upcoming game sales, confirming a range of neat themes to help guide your year in games. Here’s everything on the way – and do keep in mind that start dates are based on US time zones (ET/PT).

Next Fest – 9-16 June 2025

– 9-16 June 2025 Fishing Fest – 16-23 June 2025

– 16-23 June 2025 Summer Sale – 26 June to 10 July 2025

– 26 June to 10 July 2025 Automation Fest – 14-21 July 2025

– 14-21 July 2025 Racing Fest – 28 July to 18 August 2025

– 28 July to 18 August 2025 4X Fest – 11-18 August 2025

– 11-18 August 2025 Third Person Shooter Fest – 25 August to 1 September 2025

– 25 August to 1 September 2025 Political Sim Fest – 8-15 September 2025

– 8-15 September 2025 Autumn Sale – 29 September to 6 October 2025

– 29 September to 6 October 2025 Next Fest – 13-20 October 2025

– 13-20 October 2025 Steam Scream 4 – 27 October to 3 November 2025

– 27 October to 3 November 2025 Animal Fest – 10-17 November 2025

– 10-17 November 2025 Sports Fest – 8-15 December 2025

– 8-15 December 2025 Winter Sale – 18 December 2025 to 5 January 2026

It’s best to plan around these dates, particularly if you’re keen to grab a deal on games with any of these themes. While you can’t really guess which titles will be discounted during each Steam sale, at least you can get a general understanding of the themes and genres of games going cheap.

It’s also worth noting the Summer Sale, Autumn Sale, and Winter Sale will be the biggest events of the year, with the most game deals available during these set periods. Typically, these sales will feature discounts on newer titles, which may be rewarding for those patient enough to wait.

Stay tuned for more news about the latest Steam sales as they approach.