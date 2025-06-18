Steam Next Fest’s 50 most-played demos have been revealed

Valve has revealed the most-played Steam Next Fest demos of June 2025, highlighting an array of new and upcoming games with plenty of buzz around them. The list is a very eclectic one, with many of the new titles flying under the mainstream radar. There’s multiplayer shooters, PvP, PvE, and co-op games in the lot, as you might expect, but also anime adaptations, rhythm games, soccer sims, visual novels, and more.
Headlining the most-popular demos is Vindictus: Defying Fate, a new action RPG from Nexon (The First Descendant) with plenty of hack-and-slash action. While feedback is mixed, it appears there’s many folks with their eye on this game and how it make expand on the original Vindictus.
Accompanying this game at the top of the Steam Next Fest list is Wildgate, an upcoming space-bound co-op shooter with ‘ship-to-ship combat’ as well as first-person action, Jump Ship, a mission-based co-op PvE shooter also set in space, and Mimesis, an online co-op horror game starring a creepy mimic.
For some quirkier picks, the Steam Next Fest demo list includes the funny, light-hearted Date Everything!, where you can romance a toaster, toilet, shower, or front door, Devolver Digital’s intense brick-breaking game BALL x PIT, the Patapon spiritual successor Ratatan, and the superhero deployment strategy game Dispatch.
Read: Date Everything! review: see the world with bedroom eyes
Long-anticipated sequel Moonlighter 2 has also made an appearance, as well as creepy open world game Hell is Us, weird physics simulator Baby Steps, Aussie-made horror adventure Macabre, and more.
Here’s the full list of demos that made the Top 50 for the latest Steam Next Fest.
Top 50 Game Demos for Steam Next Fest in June 2025
- Vindictus: Defying Fate
- Wildgate
- Jump Ship
- Mimesis
- Dead as Disco
- Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive
- Pioner
- No, I’m not a Human
- UFL
- Starlight Re:Volver
- Escape from Duckov
- BALL x PIT
- Star Birds
- Anvil Empires
- Dispatch
- Backseat Drivers
- Ratatan
- CloverPit
- Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound
- Neon Abyss 2
- Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault
- Lost Rift
- Ferocious
- Date Everything!
- Morbid Metal
- Hell Is Us
- Abyssus
- Terminull Brigade
- Absolum
- Deadly Days: Roadtrip
- After Inc: Revival
- Baby Steps
- Tamashika
- The Bornless
- Cleared Hot
- Rogue Point
- BitCraft Online
- Box Bakery
- All Will Fall
- Mina the Hollower
- Town to City
- TerraTech Legion
- Macabre
- Riftstorm
- Frosthaven
- Love is All Around 2
- Voyagers of Nera
- CoopRooms
- Waterpark Simulator
Most of the games on the list still have demos available if you’re keen to check them out for wishlisting. If not, you can still wishlist these games to stay informed of launch plans.