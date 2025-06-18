Steam Next Fest’s 50 most-played demos have been revealed

Valve has revealed the most-played Steam Next Fest demos of June 2025, highlighting an array of new and upcoming games with plenty of buzz around them. The list is a very eclectic one, with many of the new titles flying under the mainstream radar. There’s multiplayer shooters, PvP, PvE, and co-op games in the lot, as you might expect, but also anime adaptations, rhythm games, soccer sims, visual novels, and more.

Headlining the most-popular demos is Vindictus: Defying Fate, a new action RPG from Nexon (The First Descendant) with plenty of hack-and-slash action. While feedback is mixed, it appears there’s many folks with their eye on this game and how it make expand on the original Vindictus.

Accompanying this game at the top of the Steam Next Fest list is Wildgate, an upcoming space-bound co-op shooter with ‘ship-to-ship combat’ as well as first-person action, Jump Ship, a mission-based co-op PvE shooter also set in space, and Mimesis, an online co-op horror game starring a creepy mimic.

For some quirkier picks, the Steam Next Fest demo list includes the funny, light-hearted Date Everything!, where you can romance a toaster, toilet, shower, or front door, Devolver Digital’s intense brick-breaking game BALL x PIT, the Patapon spiritual successor Ratatan, and the superhero deployment strategy game Dispatch.

Long-anticipated sequel Moonlighter 2 has also made an appearance, as well as creepy open world game Hell is Us, weird physics simulator Baby Steps, Aussie-made horror adventure Macabre, and more.

Here’s the full list of demos that made the Top 50 for the latest Steam Next Fest.

Top 50 Game Demos for Steam Next Fest in June 2025

Vindictus: Defying Fate

Wildgate

Jump Ship

Mimesis

Dead as Disco

Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive

Pioner

No, I’m not a Human

UFL

Starlight Re:Volver

Escape from Duckov

BALL x PIT

Star Birds

Anvil Empires

Dispatch

Backseat Drivers

Ratatan

CloverPit

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound

Neon Abyss 2

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault

Lost Rift

Ferocious

Date Everything!

Morbid Metal

Hell Is Us

Abyssus

Terminull Brigade

Absolum

Deadly Days: Roadtrip

After Inc: Revival

Baby Steps

Tamashika

The Bornless

Cleared Hot

Rogue Point

BitCraft Online

Box Bakery

All Will Fall

Mina the Hollower

Town to City

TerraTech Legion

Macabre

Riftstorm

Frosthaven

Love is All Around 2

Voyagers of Nera

CoopRooms

Waterpark Simulator

Most of the games on the list still have demos available if you’re keen to check them out for wishlisting. If not, you can still wishlist these games to stay informed of launch plans.