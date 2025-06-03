Star Wars Jedi director is working on a D&D adventure game

Wizards of the Coast has announced yet another major video game project, with studio Giant Skull set to create a new “single-player action-adventure title set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons (D&D).”

For those unfamiliar, Giant Skull is the new “narrative and gameplay-driven studio” founded by Star Wars Jedi game director Stig Asmussen, who departed EA and Respawn Entertainment in 2023. At the time of its founding, the studio aimed to create “story immersed action-adventure games set in captivating worlds.”

Given the narrative depth of D&D and the rich lore that defines it, Giant Skull being on board for a new game adaptation certainly makes sense. It’s clear Wizards of the Coast is enthusiastic about the partnership, and what expertise Giant Skull may lend, given many of its developers previously worked on AAA adventures, from Star Wars Jedi to God of War.

“Stig and the team at Giant Skull are exactly the type of exceptionally talented creators we want to work with, and I’m so happy to be reuniting with him on this new project,” John Hight, President of Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming at Hasbro said in a press release.

“In our time working together on God of War, I got to see firsthand Stig’s artistry and expertise, and he and the Giant Skull team are the perfect fit for our new game. World building and storytelling is in our DNA, and this collaboration reflects our evolution and commitment to our Playing to Win Strategy, building a stronger presence in digital play.”

Per Asmussen, the team at Giant Skull aims to create a “rich new D&D universe filled with immersive storytelling, heroic combat and exhilarating traversal that players will fully embrace.” It’s worth noting all of these elements are what endeared players to the Star Wars Jedi franchise, and there’s every hope the veteran team of Giant Skull can realise these ambitions.

As noted by Wizards of the Coast, this won’t be the only major Dungeons & Dragons video game launching in the coming years. Currently, the company is pursuing growth in this particular arena, with an array of first and third-party studios on board to develop new games in the D&D universe, as well as original titles.

Archetype Entertainment, for example, is currently working on sci-fi RPG Exodus, which features Matthew McConaughey in a key role. Invoke is currently working on another D&D adaptation. Elsewhere, studios including Atomic Arcade and Skeleton Key are also working on new projects under the Wizards of the Coast / Hasbro banners.

For now, Giant Skull’s Dungeons & Dragons game does not have a firm release date. Based on the press release, we’re likely to hear more in the months ahead – but for now, a degree of patience will be needed.