Stan’s Death Cap Murders reveals how that deadly mushroom lunch happened

Stan has announced the next instalment in its Revealed documentary slate – a three-part series called Death Cap Murders that will revisit one of Victoria’s most infamous small-town tragedies.

In July 2023, four people were hospitalised following a family lunch in Leongatha, Victoria. Three later died. The host, Erin Patterson, became the focus of national and international scrutiny, with speculation about mushroom poisoning dominating headlines.

The upcoming docuseries will examine the mechanics of the case and the media frenzy that followed, while also interrogating the limits of truth, justice and motive.

Revealed: Death Cap Murders will premiere on Stan on 14 September 2025.

John Silvester in Revealed: Death Cap Murders. Image: Stan.

The Death Cap Murders: a tragedy that captured the world

The Stan Original documentary Death Cap Murders promises to move past the rolling news cycle, asking not just what happened, but why the story spiralled into one of the most closely followed criminal cases in recent Australian history.

Led by The Age journalists John Silvester and Marta Pascual Juanola, the series brings together perspectives from doctors, psychologists, local residents, and mushroom toxicologists.

Patterson’s former colleagues, classmates and flatmates also share their accounts, aiming to illuminate the layers of grief, suspicion and unanswered questions still surrounding the case.

ScreenHub: Toxic: Mushroom Murder Trial will soon be new ABC drama series

Behind the headlines on Death Cap Murders

Director Gil Marsden, who was Emmy-nominated for Hating Peter Tatchell, said the production sought to balance the sensational global coverage with the lived reality of those most affected.

‘From my first day in Korumburra and Leongatha, the community’s grief was profound,’ Marsden said. ‘While the tragedy and trial drew global attention, our goal was to create a respectful, honest portrait of this surreal experience. It was both a challenge and a privilege to tell such a complex story – piece by piece, heartbreak by heartbreak.

‘We remember and honour the victims, and thank everyone who contributed to telling this story.’

Revealed: Death Cap Murders. Image: Stan.

Death Cap Murders joins Stan’s acclaimed Revealed slate

Revealed – Death Cap Murders is directed by Marsden and produced by Dreamchaser, Den of Martians and FIFTH SEASON, with major investment from Screen Australia and VicScreen. FIFTH SEASON will handle global distribution. Alicia Brown and Cailah Scobie executive produce for Stan.

The Revealed strand has become a centre piece of Stan’s original documentary output. Previous titles include Revealed – Joh: Last King of Queensland, which won the 2025 Kennedy Award for Outstanding Documentary; Revealed – Otto by Otto, winner of the 2025 AACTA Award for Best Documentary; and Revealed – How to Poison a Planet, recipient of the 2024 Walkley Documentary Award.

Reporter Nick McKenzie won Journalist of the Year at the 2025 Kennedy Awards, alongside the Gold Walkley for Building Bad with 60 Minutes, which is currently streaming on Stan.

Part one of Revealed – Death Cap Murders will stream 14 September on Stan, with parts two and three scheduled to premiere later in 2025.

