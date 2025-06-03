Stan gets Outlander prequel and Jon Hamm true-crime series in exclusive deal

Stan has extended its multi-year strategic content partnership with Sony Pictures Television, which means it’s locked in the exclusive Australian rights to a new slate of US series, along with an extension of library series and feature films.

The renewed deal will see upcoming titles like Outlander: Blood of My Blood, The Miniature Wife and American Hostage premiere exclusively on Stan, with the first arriving as soon as August.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The agreement also prolongs Stan’s streaming rights for some of Sony’s most recognisable series, including Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Good Doctor, The Nanny, and Dawson’s Creek, as well as action titles S.W.A.T. and The Goldbergs.

Stan + Sony = more movies, more shows

On the film side, Stan is getting a broad range of popular Sony Pictures Entertainment titles, including recent box office hits Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Where the Crawdads Sing, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and romcom Anyone But You.

Amanda Laing, Nine’s Managing Director of Streaming and Broadcast, described the extended partnership as a strategic step forward. ‘From Outlander: Blood of My Blood to Breaking Bad, Sony is a leader in exceptional storytelling and has long been a valued and important partner of Stan,’ she said.

‘This agreement further strengthens our slate and reinforces our commitment to providing Australians with access to the best entertainment, right here at home.’

The extended partnership has been in place for over a decade, with Sony Pictures Television SVP of Distribution for APAC, Adam Herr, describing it as a ‘fruitful collaboration’ and adding that the new slate would include ‘one of the most talked-about series launches Australia has seen in years.’

ScreenHub: Stan: best new shows streaming this week

Among the standout new titles is Outlander: Blood of My Blood, a prequel to the long-running historical romance Outlander, set to debut on Stan on 9 August this year.

The series features dual timelines and follows two interconnected love stories: one during the First World War and the other in 18th-century Scotland. The cast includes Hermione Corfield, Jeremy Irvine, Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Image: Sony/Starz/Stan

Also joining the slate is The Miniature Wife, a dark comedy exploring marital power dynamics, starring Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen; and American Hostage, a drama based on the true story of a radio journalist caught in a hostage negotiation, led by Jon Hamm.

Carolyn Ozkoseoglu and Julia Salter, Co-Heads of Distribution for Australia and New Zealand at Sony Pictures Television, said they were ‘thrilled’ to continue supporting Stan’s push to deliver compelling scripted content from the US.

To see the new streaming titles, head to Stan.