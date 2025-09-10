Stan drops new trailer for tense psychological thriller Watching You

Stan has released the trailer for Watching You, a new six-part psychological thriller adapted from J.P. Pomare’s novel The Last Guests.

The series follows paramedic Lina (Aisha Dee), whose seemingly stable life unravels after one reckless decision.

Engaged to Cain (Chai Hansen), Lina’s encounter with a stranger, Dan (Josh Helman), leads to a one-night stand at a WeStay rental. The affair is secretly recorded and used to blackmail her, setting off a tense spiral of paranoia. As Lina hunts the person behind the camera, she discovers the threat is closer and more dangerous than she ever expected.

Watch the trailer for Watching You:

Watching You behind the scenes

Alongside Dee, the ensemble cast includes Helman (Mad Max: Fury Road), Hansen (Population 11), Laura Gordon (Hotel Cocaine), Olivia Vásquez (Sloth Lane), and Luke Cook (Good Cop/Bad Cop). They are joined by Sara Wiseman (Territory), Mark Paguio (Spiderhead), Willow Speers (Strife), and Benjamin Wang (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The series has been created for television by Alexei Mizin and Ryan van Dijk, produced by Lingo Pictures’ Jason Stephens (Prosper) and Bree-Anne Sykes (Critical Incident), with Helen Bowden (Prosper) serving as executive producer. Direction comes from Peter Salmon (After the Party) and Sian Davies (Black Snow).

Watching You is produced in association with ITV Studios, which also handles international distribution. The production received major investment from Stan and Screen Australia, with additional support through Screen NSW’s Made in NSW Fund and post-production incentives. Local distribution is by Stan, while executive producers for the platform are Cailah Scobie and Alicia Brown.

Watching You will premiere on Stan on 3 October.

