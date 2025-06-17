News

St Kilda Film Festival 2025 winners announced: next stop, the Oscars

The St Kilda Film Festival 2025 winners have been announced.
17 Jun 2025 11:22
Silvi Vann-Wall
Motherhood in the Colony, award winner at St Kilda Film Festival 2025. Image supplied.

Australia’s longest-running short film festival has drawn the curtain on another year, with the 2025 St Kilda Film Festival (SKFF) announcing the winners of its Top Short Film Competition.

Presented by the City of Port Phillip and hosted by comedian Sammy J, the awards celebrated 14 winning entries from a record-breaking number of submissions.

This year’s prize pool totalled $40,000 in cash and in-kind prizes.

The festival’s highest honour, Best Short Film, was awarded to The Meaningless Daydreams of Augie & Celeste, directed by Pernell Marsden. The tale of two friends caught in a spiralling game of make-believe also received the Best Young Actor award for co-stars Libby Segal and Frankie Gillespie McKay.

Another standout was I’m Not Your Heroine, which won both Best Documentary and Best Animation. Directed by Emmalene Vidot and Savannah James, the film explores themes of addiction, loss and grief through the eyes of a mother watching her son struggle after the suicide of his mentor.

A Thousand Odd Days, about a young man and his estranged mother, earned Riley Blakeway the Best Director award, while Andrew Gough was recognised for his Achievement in Cinematography on the same film.

In the Achievement in Indigenous Filmmaking category, Motherhood in the Colony – a collaboration between Genevieve Grieves and Aseel Tayah – received top honours, alongside a Judges’ Commendation for Re-imagining Our Futures: birthing.

Re-Imagining Our Futures, Award Winner At St Kilda Film Festival 2025. Image Supplied.
Re-imagining Our Futures, award winner at St Kilda Film Festival 2025. Image supplied.

ScreenHub: Sydney Film Festival 2025: It Was Just An Accident wins top prize

CEO of VicScreen, Caroline Pitcher, praised the diversity and ambition of this year’s winners:

‘VicScreen and St Kilda Film Festival share a commitment to celebrating and amplifying the next generation of Australian voices. Congratulations to all the winners – we’re excited to see what they do next as they continue to grow their careers.’

As an Academy Awards qualifying event, SKFF’s winners in the short film and documentary categories will now be eligible for Oscar consideration.

All winners (except Best Young Actor) also receive a complimentary six-month membership with WIFT Australia.

St Kilda Film Festival 2025: Full List of Award Winners

  • Best Short Film – Sponsored by the City of Port Phillip
    Winner: The Meaningless Daydreams of Augie & Celeste (Dir. Pernell Marsden)
  • Best Director – Supported by the Australian Directors Guild and AFTRS
    Winner: Riley Blakeway – A Thousand Odd Days
  • Best Documentary – Supported by Shaun Miller Lawyers
    Winner: I’m Not Your Heroine (Dirs. Emmalene Vidot & Savannah James)
  • Best Animation – Supported by Deakin University
    Winner: I’m Not Your Heroine
  • Best Actor – Supported by Chameleon Casting
    Winner: Steve Mouzakis – Hiraeth
  • Best Young Actor – Supported by the Melbourne Actors Guild
    Winners: Libby Segal & Frankie Gillespie McKay – The Meaningless Daydreams of Augie & Celeste
  • Best Achievement in Indigenous Filmmaking – Supported by CitiPower
    Winner: Motherhood in the Colony (Dirs. Genevieve Grieves & Aseel Tayah)
    Judges’ Commendation: Re-imagining Our Futures: birthing
  • Best Achievement in Cinematography – Sponsored by the Australian Cinematographers Society and Panavision
    Winner: Andrew Gough – A Thousand Odd Days
  • Best Achievement in Screenplay – Supported by Australian Writers’ Guild and Cinema Nova
    Winners: Kat Dominis, Mariana Rudan & Damian Walshe-Howling – Unspoken
  • Best Achievement in Editing – Supported by Roar Digital and Adobe
    Winner: James Ashbolt – Unstoppable
  • Best Achievement in Sound Post-Production – Supported by Sennheiser and the Australian Screen Sound Guild
    Winner: Wiaan van der Westhuizen – Pliers
  • Best Original Score – Supported by JBL and the Australian Guild of Screen Composers
    Winner: Greg Dombrowski – The Horn
  • Best Innovation Award – Sponsored by VicScreen
    Winner: I Like Long Walks on Parramatta Road
  • Best Youth Short Film – Supported by the City of Port Phillip and JMC Academy
    Winner: Ari Quig – Diced Peaches
Unstoppable Still, Award Winner At St Kilda Film Festival 2025. Image Supplied.
Unstoppable, award winner at St Kilda Film Festival 2025. Image supplied.

For more on this year’s program and award winners, visit the official St Kilda Film Festival website.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

