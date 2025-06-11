News

New Splatoon spin-off surprise-announced by Nintendo

Splatoon Raiders appears to be a survival adventure game of sorts.
11 Jun 2025 9:47
Leah J. Williams
splatoon raiders game

Image: Nintendo

Nintendo has revealed a brand new Splatoon game, titled Splatoon Raiders, with a new trailer and images dropped randomly on the Nintendo Today app. While keen Nintendo fans had been waiting for new game announcements for the Switch 2, the nature of this reveal has caught many off-guard. Typically, a release like this would be revealed with a lot more ceremony – in a major Nintendo Direct, or with a bit more fanfare.

Regardless, there’s plenty to get excited about here.

As announced, it appears Splatoon Raiders is a spin-off with a very different vibe to the rest of the Splatoon franchise. A brief cinematic-style trailer has revealed a research team travelling to a brand new region – the Spirhalite Islands – for mysterious purposes. Clues suggest this is more of an adventure or survival-type game, with players able to control their character from third-person, to explore open areas.

On board for the ride is the Deep Cut trio from Splatoon 3: Frye, Shiver, and Big Man. It appears they form a squad with the player-controlled main character, who’s being reported as a mechanic type. Beyond these hints, we don’t know much else about what Splatoon Raiders will be, or how those titular “raids” will play out.

Read: Mario Kart World review: a familiar formula made fresh

You can check out the first glimpses at this mysterious game in its first trailer. Notably, it doesn’t yet have a release date, so it may still be some time away.

Splatoon Raiders – First Trailer

As part of its announcement, Nintendo has also revealed other goodies for Splatoon fans, including a major Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade for Splatoon 3.

On 12 June 2025, Splatoon 3 will get a Switch 2 update with “more detailed visuals and a smoother appearance in locations like Splatsville and the Grand Festival Grounds.” All players will also be able to access 30 new weapons, including guns and gear from Barazushi and Emberz. Urchin Underpass, a stage from the OG Splatoon, will also return, as an added bonus.

For those who’ve drifted away from Splatoon 3, or those looking for an excuse to jump back into multiplayer battles, now’s the time. Keep an eye out for an incoming game update that’ll enhance the title for Switch 2, and give the boost you might need, to keep on splatting.

