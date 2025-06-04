Southeast Asian Games Showcase 2025 set to feature 40+ games

Organisers for the Southeast Asian Games Showcase have confirmed the upcoming show will feature over 40 games developed across Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, and more, with new trailers and spotlight features set to highlight the great work coming from the Southeast Asia region.

For now, much of the showcase is a mystery, but we do know we’ll be seeing more from the highly-anticipated Coffee Talk Tokyo (Chorus Worldwide), as well as Cat Quest 3 (The Gentlebros). Plenty of fantastic games have poured out of the Southeast Asia region in recent years, so we expect there’ll be plenty more gems on show, as well.

As shared by organisers, there is hope the livestream will be a doorway for curious game fans, to see the vast array of talent working on games within Southeast Asia. This show will join the Australia and New Zealand-focussed Frosty Games Fest, and the Latin American Games Showcase, as one of the core regional showcases of Summer Game Fest, delivering plenty of cultural insight, as well as cool new games.

“This is the first year we’ve been able to broadcast the Southeast Asian Games Showcase at a global level,” Nissie Arcega, Southeast Asian Games Showcase co-founder said in a press release. “It’s an honour to be representing such a talented region and to really demonstrate what Southeast Asia can add to the wider games ecosystem.”

How to watch the Southeast Asian Games Showcase 2025

Those keen to tune into the Southeast Asian Games Showcase will need to head to the SEA Games Showcase YouTube and Twitch channels at the following times:

Australia – 5:00 am AEST | 4:30 am ACST | 3:00 am AWST (8 June)

– 5:00 am AEST | 4:30 am ACST | 3:00 am AWST (8 June) New Zealand – 7:00 am NZST (8 June)

– 7:00 am NZST (8 June) United States – 12:00 pm PT | 3:00 pm ET (7 June)

– 12:00 pm PT | 3:00 pm ET (7 June) United Kingdom – 8:00 pm BST | 7:00 pm GMT (7 June)

Stay tuned for more from the Southeast Asian Games Showcase 2025.