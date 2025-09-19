Sophie Somerville’s Fwends set for limited cinema run in November

Sophie Somerville’s first feature, Fwends, is about to hit cinemas – on Friday nights only – this November.

Sessions have so far been confirmed at Melbourne’s Cinema Nova and Sydney’s Dendy Newtown, from 7 November. A special cast and crew Q&A will open the Melbourne season, with further locations to be announced.

The low-budget drama follows Jessie (Melissa Gan), a restless Melburnian weighed down by loneliness and a secret, and Em (Emmanuelle Mattana), a junior Sydney lawyer escaping the fallout of workplace sexual harassment. What begins as a casual reunion between old friends stretches into a turbulent weekend, moving through adventure, confession and catharsis.

Somerville developed the screenplay in collaboration with Gan and Mattana, using improv on set to build a tone of raw immediacy. Produced by Carter Looker and Sarah Hegge-Taylor, the film was shot in just ten days on a limited budget, using real locations across Melbourne.

Speaking about the process, Somerville said: ‘We made this film using what we had, the people we could find, the free locations we could shoot at, and the favours we could pull. My main intention in making Fwends was to show two real people, and the very real world, in all its splendiferous messiness. I think the mess is sort of beautiful.’

The film has already attracted international recognition. Earlier this year, it won the Caligari Film Prize at the Berlinale Forum, with the jury citing its embrace of ‘the special in the simple, the strengths in our weakness, and freedoms in the controlled,’ while weaving in themes of climate change, mental health and disorientation. It went on to screen at both the Sydney Film Festival, and Melbourne International Film Festival.

Mattana, who co-wrote through her improvised performance, described the experience as ‘like capturing lightning in a bottle’, adding: ‘Sophie created this incredible space where we could be completely honest and vulnerable, and that authenticity just flows through every scene. It’s a film about how friendships can evolve and change but still hold so much love.’

Shot with Melbourne as a ‘third character’ of sorts, the film positions the city as backdrop and catalyst to Jessie and Em’s fleeting but transformative encounter. The result is a portrait of a generation negotiating insecurity and alienation while reaching for connection.

What we thought of Fwends

Fwends. Image: iStories.

Our reviewer Stephen Russell likened it to Agnes Varda’s Cléo from 5 to 7 and Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless. ‘Through Fwends’ ups and downs, Somerville demonstrates an assured handle on these proto-people tentatively abandoning their larval state and emerging into fully fledged adulthood, come what may,’ he wrote.

‘There’s even a fun nod to the Nouvelle Vague, with an extended, humorous homage in black and white and French language that wears those influences on the film’s sleeve.’ Read the full review.

Fwends will screen exclusively on Friday evenings from 7 November 2025 at Cinema Nova in Melbourne, and Dendy Newtown in Sydney, with additional venues to follow.

