Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds to host SpongeBob SquarePants, TMNT, Avatar

Sega has announced a slew of major crossovers for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, confirming the stars of Nickelodeon will appear as guest racers in the game. It appears that ‘CrossWorlds’ title is quite literal, with guests hailing from across the galaxy of pop culture.

The first confirmed Nickelodeon racers, revealed in a recent Kids’ Choice Awards trailer, are SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star. Both will be able to ride the iconic Patty Wagon (a hamburger-shaped vehicle), and take part in races across the Sonic world. They will also arrive alongside a special Bikini Bottom raceway, which features an array of locations from SpongeBob SquarePants, including The Krusty Krab, complete with a depressed (and very large) Squidward.

A segment of the race also runs through Jellyfish Fields, forcing racers to bounce their way along the backs of giant jellyfish. Overall, it looks like a very fun track, and one that dutifully adapts the world of SpongeBob for a new audience.

You can check out this crossover, and the new racers, in action below.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – SpongeBob SquarePants Trailer

Notably, that’s not all for guest racers. As previously announced, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will feature a range of gaming icons, including heroes from Minecraft, Joker from Persona 5, Ichiban Kasuga from Like a Dragon, and Hatsune Miku.

As newly-announced, the game will also feature the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (specifically, the versions from the animated film Mutant Mayhem) and the cast of Avatar (likely including the Legend of Korra crew).

The Nickelodeon stars will be part of the game’s Season Pass, which is included with the Digital Deluxe Edition, and available standalone. Notably, the game’s Season Pass will also include two other mystery franchise crossovers, yet to be announced.

Anyone who purchases the game’s Digital Deluxe Edition will also gain access to the Werehog Pack, inspired by Sonic Unleashed, and the Sonic Prime Character Pack, which includes Rusty Rose, Nine, and Knuckles the Dread.

We’ll likely learn much more about new guest character for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds in the months ahead. For those keen, the game launches on 25 September 2025.