Slow Horses Season 5: Gary Oldman returns on Apple TV+ this September

Apple TV+ has released a first look at the fifth season of Slow Horses, the acclaimed British spy drama led by Oscar-winner Gary Oldman.

The new six-episode season will premiere globally on Wednesday 24 September, with the first two episodes dropping at once, followed by weekly releases through to 22 October.

A BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning series adapted from Mick Herron’s Slough House novels, Slow Horses follows a ragtag group of outcast MI5 agents relegated to the bureaucratic backwater of Slough House after various career missteps.

At the centre of the chaos is Oldman’s Jackson Lamb – a flatulent, chain-smoking, and strangely brilliant mentor to the spies no one else wants. Season five sees the return of the series’ signature blend of biting humour and high-stakes espionage.

Slow Horses. Image: Apple TV+

This time around, internal alarm bells start ringing when Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung), the team’s awkward tech guru, suddenly shows up with a suspiciously glamorous new girlfriend. As strange occurrences ripple across London, the Slow Horses begin to suspect something bigger is afoot – and only their mixture of incompetence and intuition might untangle the mystery. As ever, Lamb is ready to deploy his mantra ‘London Rules – cover your arse’ when needed.

Joining the ensemble for season five is Ted Lasso’s Nick Mohammed, stepping in for a guest appearance alongside returning cast members Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Ruth Bradley, James Callis, Tom Brooke, and Jonathan Pryce.

Slow Horses. Image: Apple TV+

The series has been widely praised as one of the ‘most compelling espionage dramas’ in recent years, with two seasons holding a perfect 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. The third season garnered nine Primetime Emmy nominations, including a win for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. Season six is already confirmed, with production underway.

Directed once again by Saul Metzstein – who earned an Emmy nomination for his work on season three – the series continues to be produced by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (no, not that one).

Executive producers include Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, and Graham Yost.

All four previous seasons of Slow Horses are currently streaming on Apple TV+. Season 5 premieres on 24 September 2025.