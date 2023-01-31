Show Me The Money II on Stan – trailer released

Stan has today released the trailer for the new Stan Original Documentary, Show Me The Money II, premiering 23 February.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

In the 2022 AFL off-season, 34 players were exchanged in a tumultuous trade period. Number one picks changed hands, superstar players in their prime were put on the block and the introduction of the salary dump trade caused a frenzy in clubland. It is a thrilling ride littered with offers, counter-offers and the never-ending quest for leverage and Show Me The Money II is there every step of the way.



From JAM TV, the team behind the AACTA-nominated Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW and Making their Mark, Show Me The Money II returns to lift the lid on one of the most turbulent trade periods in the game’s history and the collection of colourful characters that helped shape it: The Player Agents.



Show Me The Money II premieres on 23 February, on Stan.