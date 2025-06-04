See Ian McKellan as a fox in drag at Queer Screen’s Pride month screenings

Queer Screen and Inner West Council are teaming up for a vibrant day of queer cinema and community connection with Pride Screenings & Market, a free public event at Leichhardt Town Hall, Sydney, on 22 June.

Running from 11:30am to 7:30pm, the one-day celebration coincides with Pride Month and offers a packed program of film screenings, a panel talk, and a marketplace spotlighting LGBTQIA+ creators, advocates, and allies.

While the market adds a festive buzz, it’s the screenings that will take centre stage, bringing queer stories to the forefront with a number of exciting features and short films.

Andrew Wilkie, Programming & Industry Manager at Queer Screen, says the free screenings program is about more than just entertainment. ‘This is an opportunity for us to come together to celebrate the progress LGBTIQ+ people have made … but also unite against the ongoing struggles facing our community, both abroad and right here in Australia.’

Queer Screen free program highlights

1:30pm – Heightened Scrutiny (Australian Premiere)

Straight from Sundance, Sam Feder’s (Disclosure) new documentary arrives for its Australian debut. Heightened Scrutiny follows trans civil rights lawyer Chase Strangio’s legal battle to overturn Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for youth. Featuring appearances from Elliot Page and Laverne Cox, the film dismantles anti-trans rhetoric in media and legislation.

The screening will be followed by a live panel discussion featuring Teddy Cook (Chair, #TransEquality) and Jackie Turner (Director, Trans Justice Project), who will explore the implications for trans rights in Australia – including the recent Queensland ban on gender-affirming care for young people.

4:00pm – Out & Proud Shorts

This collection of standout short films from the 2025 Mardi Gras Film Festival celebrates queer resilience, identity, and self-expression. Highlights include Ian McKellen as the voice of a gender-affirming fox in Dragfox; One Day This Kid, exploring sexuality and heritage through the eyes of an Afghan Canadian teen; and Die Bully Die, an Australian short tackling high school trauma with humour and heart. Also screening is With Love, Lottie, a sweet, grounded portrait of a disabled queer teen navigating love and dating.

ScreenHub: My Queer Career: reviews of the 8 short films competing in Sydney

6:00pm – Queer Comedy Shorts

The final screening block leans into levity with a program of laugh-out-loud shorts. Local offerings include Single, a kaleidoscopic dating odyssey from Inner West filmmakers Tilly Robba and Steph Jowett, and Why Not Both?, Mansoor Noor’s playful take on bisexual dating chaos. International favourites include ILY, BYE starring Megan Stalter (Hacks), Gender Reveal by Mo Matton, and F**KED by Sara Harrak.

Pride at Queer Screen: more than just movies

From 11:30am, the Leichardt Town Hall transforms into a marketplace filled with LGBTQIA+ makers and advocates. Early stallholders include Better Read Than Dead bookstore, Qweer Clothing, ACON, and The Polly’s Club, with more to be announced in the lead-up.

Attendees will also have the chance to connect with community organisations and access resources, information, and support in a welcoming environment.

All screenings are free, but registration is encouraged due to limited venue capacity.

For the full program, head to Queer Screen’s website.