Screen NSW announces PAX Aus Market Support Program

Screen NSW has announced the brand new PAX Market Support Program, which is designed to aid NSW-based game developers in showcasing at PAX Aus 2025. As announced, the program will initially support 10 local game developers, by providing them with a platform at PAX Rising, within a dedicated Screen NSW section.

This is the first year Screen NSW will have its own formal showcase, which speaks to a renewed dedicated to supporting video game makers within NSW. It’s also a chance for the state’s talented local developers to be represented alongside devs from Victoria, wider Australia, and around the world.

As confirmed by Screen NSW, the move is part of an official three-year NSW Screen & Digital Games Strategy, which aims to highlight and support the great work being undertaken by NSW-based game developers.

Previously, the strategy has enabled the establishment of support funds like the GCAP 2024 Travel Support Program, the GDC 2025 Market Travel Program, and the Gamescom 2025 Market Travel Program, as well as funding programs for game development.

“PAX Aus is a key moment on the games industry calendar, and Screen NSW’s goal is to ensure developers have a presence there and the opportunity to attract interest and grow investment,” Kyas Hepworth, Head of Screen NSW said.

“This program will provide NSW independent game developers with a platform to showcase their games, share their vision, connect with the community and unlock their game’s potential. We’re thrilled to continue to champion the local digital games community and help bring new titles to the world stage.”

How to apply for the Screen NSW PAX Market Support Program

Those keen to apply for the newly-established PAX Market Support Program will need to fit set criteria. Most importantly, applicants will need to have a playable game ready for showcasing at PAX Aus 2025. Applicants will also need to be able to cover their own travel and accomodation for the event.

Notably, the PAX Market Support Program only covers a “PAX Rising exhibition pod package” which provides a space at PAX Rising, a pod stand, printed wall signs, an arm light, a power point, some furniture, public liability insurance, and two PAX Aus exhibitor badges.

Those keen to take advantage of this new program, and who fit the application criteria, are encouraged to learn more and apply on the Screen NSW website. Applications close on 13 June 2025, so those eligible will need to prepare swiftly.