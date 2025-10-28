News

Screen Music Awards winners for 2025 revealed in Brisbane

Explore the full list of 2025 Australian Screen Music Awards winners.
28 Oct 2025 22:00
Silvi Vann-Wall
The composer for Yurlu/Country has won a Screen Music Award. Image: Sydney Film Festival. In cinemas in November.

The composer for Yurlu/Country has won a Screen Music Award. Image: Sydney Film Festival. In cinemas in November.

The winners of the 2025 Screen Music Awards were announced this evening at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall, including composers for The Survivors, Runt, Farmer Wants a Wife and Bluey.

Presented by APRA AMCOS in partnership with the Australian Guild of Screen Composers, the annual awards recognise excellence and innovation in screen composition across 16 categories. This year’s ceremony was hosted by David Wenham AM alongside Mark Coles Smith and Nathalie Morris.

Screen Music Awards: the major winners

The composer of The Survivors has won a Screen Music Award. Image: Netflix.
The composer of The Survivors has won a Screen Music Award. Image: Netflix.

Melbourne-based composer Cornel Wilczek was the night’s standout, securing two awards. He won Best Music for a Television Drama with Alex Olijnyk for Fake, and also took Best Opening Title Television Theme alongside Thomas Rouch for the Netflix adaptation of The Survivors by Jane Harper.

Queensland talent had a strong showing. Joff Bush won Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas for his work on Bluey, which was the most-streamed show in the United States in 2024.

Megan Washington picked up Best Original Song Composed for the Screen for Dream On from How to Make Gravy, delivered in a surprise live performance by Electric Fields with a choir led by Deline Briscoe.

Brisbane-based video game composer Cedar Jones won Best Music for a Video Game or Other Interactive Media for Feed the Deep.

In the Feature Film Score of the Year category, veteran screen composer Jed Kurzel won for Tornado, marking his fourth win in this slot.

Meanwhile the heavy-hitters Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks extended their streak, taking Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia for the 11th time in recognition of their work on Farmer Wants a Wife, LEGO Masters, MasterChef and Travel Guides.

A number of first-time winners were also celebrated. Ayda Akbal was named Emerging Screen Composer of the Year, and fellow newcomer Finn Clarke won Best Soundtrack Album for The Raftsmen, a documentary about 12 men crossing the ocean on wooden rafts.

A special honour was bestowed on screen‐music stalwart Christopher Gordon, who received the Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen award in recognition of his extensive body of work and sustained contribution to the industry.

Full list of 2025 Screen Music Awards winners

The composer for Runt has won a Screen Music Award. Image: See Pictures Pty Ltd.
The composer for Runt has won a Screen Music Award. Image: See Pictures Pty Ltd.

Best Music for an Advertisement

  • Title: Toyota CH-R Diamond
  • Composed by: Lance Gurisik
  • Published by: MassivePublishing

Best Music for Children’s Programming

  • Title: Runt
  • Composed by: Iain Grandage & Josh Hogan

Best Music for a Documentary

  • Title: Yurlu | Country
  • Composed by: Helena Czajka

Best Music for a Short Film

  • Title: The Way Home
  • Composed by: Dale Cornelius
  • Published by: Concord Music Publishing ANZ

Best Music for a Television Comedy

  • Title: Return to Paradise (Season 1 Episode 1)
  • Composed by: Jackson Milas & Antony Partos
  • Published by: Sonar Music

Best Music for a Television Drama

  • Title: Fake (Season 1 Episode 5)
  • Composed by: Cornel Wilczek & Alex Olijnyk
The composer of Fake has won a Screen Music Award. Image: Paramount+
The composer of Fake has won a Screen Music Award. Image: Paramount+

Best Music for Unscripted & Reality Television Series

  • Title: Tony Armstrong’s Eat the Invaders
  • Composed by: Benjamin Speed

Best Music for a Video Game or Other Interactive Media

  • Title: Feed the Deep
  • Composed by: Cedar Jones

Best Opening Title Television Theme

  • Title: The Survivors
  • Composed by: Thomas Rouch & Cornel Wilczek
  • Published by: Concord Music Publishing ANZ

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

  • Title: Dream On (from How to Make Gravy)
  • Composed by: Megan Washington
  • Published by: ORiGiN Music Publishing

Best Soundtrack Album

  • Title: The Raftsmen
  • Composed by: Finn Clarke

Feature Film Score of the Year

  • Title: Tornado
  • Composed by: Jed Kurzel
  • Published by: Syncredi Music

Emerging Screen Composer of the Year
Ayda Akbal

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia
Adam Gock & Dinesh Wicks for Travel Guides, MasterChef, Farmer Wants a Wife, LEGO Masters

The composer for Bluey has won another Screen Music Award. Image: ABC.
The composer for Bluey has won another Screen Music Award. Image: ABC.

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas
Joff Bush for Bluey

Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen
Christopher Gordon

For the full list of Screen Music Awards nominees, visit APRA AMCOS.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a Melbourne-based journalist, podcaster, critic and filmmaker who loves frogs and improv comedy. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter (X): @SilviReports / Bluesky: @silvi.bsky.social‬ / Website: silvireports.com

