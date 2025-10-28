Screen Music Awards winners for 2025 revealed in Brisbane

The winners of the 2025 Screen Music Awards were announced this evening at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall, including composers for The Survivors, Runt, Farmer Wants a Wife and Bluey.
Presented by APRA AMCOS in partnership with the Australian Guild of Screen Composers, the annual awards recognise excellence and innovation in screen composition across 16 categories. This year’s ceremony was hosted by David Wenham AM alongside Mark Coles Smith and Nathalie Morris.
Screen Music Awards: the major winners
Melbourne-based composer Cornel Wilczek was the night’s standout, securing two awards. He won Best Music for a Television Drama with Alex Olijnyk for Fake, and also took Best Opening Title Television Theme alongside Thomas Rouch for the Netflix adaptation of The Survivors by Jane Harper.
Queensland talent had a strong showing. Joff Bush won Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas for his work on Bluey, which was the most-streamed show in the United States in 2024.
Megan Washington picked up Best Original Song Composed for the Screen for Dream On from How to Make Gravy, delivered in a surprise live performance by Electric Fields with a choir led by Deline Briscoe.
Brisbane-based video game composer Cedar Jones won Best Music for a Video Game or Other Interactive Media for Feed the Deep.
In the Feature Film Score of the Year category, veteran screen composer Jed Kurzel won for Tornado, marking his fourth win in this slot.
Meanwhile the heavy-hitters Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks extended their streak, taking Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia for the 11th time in recognition of their work on Farmer Wants a Wife, LEGO Masters, MasterChef and Travel Guides.
A number of first-time winners were also celebrated. Ayda Akbal was named Emerging Screen Composer of the Year, and fellow newcomer Finn Clarke won Best Soundtrack Album for The Raftsmen, a documentary about 12 men crossing the ocean on wooden rafts.
A special honour was bestowed on screen‐music stalwart Christopher Gordon, who received the Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen award in recognition of his extensive body of work and sustained contribution to the industry.
Full list of 2025 Screen Music Awards winners
Best Music for an Advertisement
- Title: Toyota CH-R Diamond
- Composed by: Lance Gurisik
- Published by: MassivePublishing
Best Music for Children’s Programming
- Title: Runt
- Composed by: Iain Grandage & Josh Hogan
Best Music for a Documentary
- Title: Yurlu | Country
- Composed by: Helena Czajka
Best Music for a Short Film
- Title: The Way Home
- Composed by: Dale Cornelius
- Published by: Concord Music Publishing ANZ
Best Music for a Television Comedy
- Title: Return to Paradise (Season 1 Episode 1)
- Composed by: Jackson Milas & Antony Partos
- Published by: Sonar Music
Best Music for a Television Drama
- Title: Fake (Season 1 Episode 5)
- Composed by: Cornel Wilczek & Alex Olijnyk
Best Music for Unscripted & Reality Television Series
- Title: Tony Armstrong’s Eat the Invaders
- Composed by: Benjamin Speed
Best Music for a Video Game or Other Interactive Media
- Title: Feed the Deep
- Composed by: Cedar Jones
Best Opening Title Television Theme
- Title: The Survivors
- Composed by: Thomas Rouch & Cornel Wilczek
- Published by: Concord Music Publishing ANZ
Best Original Song Composed for the Screen
- Title: Dream On (from How to Make Gravy)
- Composed by: Megan Washington
- Published by: ORiGiN Music Publishing
Best Soundtrack Album
- Title: The Raftsmen
- Composed by: Finn Clarke
Feature Film Score of the Year
- Title: Tornado
- Composed by: Jed Kurzel
- Published by: Syncredi Music
Emerging Screen Composer of the Year
Ayda Akbal
Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia
Adam Gock & Dinesh Wicks for Travel Guides, MasterChef, Farmer Wants a Wife, LEGO Masters
Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas
Joff Bush for Bluey
Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen
Christopher Gordon