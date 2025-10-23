Scarface game remaster temporarily listed before publisher take-down

A remaster of 2006 game Scarface: The World is Yours was temporarily listed on Steam and released on the Epic Games Store this week, with publisher EC Digital outlining various AI-driven improvements and tweaks to elevate the game for modern audiences. But swiftly following its announcement, questions began to arise around the release’s legitimacy.

It appears the publisher sent the game live early on the Epic Games Store, with buyers soon discovering the release included two fan-made mods, SilentPatch and Fusion Fix, that were both created for the original PC adaptation of the Scarface movie.

After reporting on this strange re-release (thanks, Wario64), modder Silent confirmed they were not contacted about the inclusion of their SilentPatch, though the license for the mod technically allowed for it to be used.

Silent further stated they knew the holder of the Scarface license ‘wasn’t willing to re-release the game’ previously, casting further doubt around the legitimacy of the new game listings.

On looking deeper into the matter, Silent confirmed that TAG, the modder behind Fusion Fix, had been contacted, but that still left questions about whether the film rights holders had provided permission to re-release the game.

That was swiftly answered by the storefront take-down. A public statement by publisher EC Digital seemingly confirmed that the Scarface: The World is Yours listing was shared early in error, and that proper licensing and technical matters had not yet been sorted through.

EC Digital’s public statement on the take-down of Scarface: The World is Yours

‘We’ve recently entered urgent discussions with multiple parties concerning the project’s status. After careful consideration, we believe that temporarily hiding the store page is the most appropriate step forward, and we’ve already begun coordinating with Valve [owner of Steam] to make that happen shortly,’ the company said in a Steam blog post.

‘The current page was initially intended as a placeholder while we worked through ongoing licensing and technical matters. Unfortunately, the unintended release of certain builds on other platforms caused unexpected complications and concerns. Because of that, we feel it’s necessary to pause and reevaluate.’

‘We want to apologise to the community for the confusion and concern this situation may have caused. If things change and we’re able to bring the game back in future, we’ll let you know right away.’

What happens now?

What remains unclear at this stage is whether EC Digital had a legitimate claim to work on this re-release of Scarface: The World is Yours, and whether plans for the release will actually go ahead.

Given the confusion, and the lack of courtesy contact with the modders whose work was included, as well as the sudden appearance of the game, there is some suggestion the project isn’t legitimate. But that raises further questions about Steam’s vetting processes and how the listings were able to go live via the Epic Games Store in the first place.

It does appear there’s more to come in this particular story. For now, plans for the announced-then-shelved Scarface: The World is Yours remaster are on hold, and there’s no indication whether it’ll reappear in future, given the mess revealed here.

