SBS On Demand: upgrades ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

SBS has announced significant upgrades to its SBS On Demand platform, including the introduction of restart, pause and rewind functions for live television.

The broadcaster confirmed at its recent Upfront presentation that the features will go live in 2026, in time for its coverage of the FIFA World Cup. That means all 104 matches from Canada, Mexico and the United States will be available in full HD across both linear TV and SBS On Demand, with viewers able to stop and start the games as they please.

‘SBS On Demand has long been the top-rated Australian streaming app,’ said Jane Palfreyman, Acting Managing Director SBS.

‘Today we commit to driving that consumer experience to new levels with the introduction of restart, pause and rewind functions for all video streamed on the platform from next year. This will be a World Cup like no other and we want the viewing experience to reflect this.’

FAST channels for flagship SBS brands

Engku Putri Irna Mysara, Adam Liaw and Racha Abou Alchamat, The Cook Up: Image: SBS On Demand.

The broadcaster also announced it will launch three new FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) channels dedicated to its most recognisable lifestyle and current affairs programs.

From 2026, 24-hour channels for The Cook Up with Adam Liaw, Insight and Dateline will be added to SBS On Demand.

‘These are some of SBS’s biggest brands with loyal, devoted audiences,’ said SBS Director of Television Kathryn Fink. ‘We believe the launch of these new channels will help further grow the audience and consumption on the SBS On Demand platform.’

SBS Director of News and Current Affairs Mandi Wicks added: ‘Insight is Australia’s only TV forum for surprising conversations about tough and taboo topics. Dateline takes audiences to far flung places, shining a light into dark corners and telling bold and extraordinary stories. We are thrilled to be extending these bingeable brands to SBS On Demand as FAST channels.’

SBS will also integrate its podcast suite into SBS On Demand, expanding its video podcast offering in line with international viewing trends.

‘We are seeing remarkable uplift in video podcasting, and SBS intends to be at the forefront of that growth in Australia,’ said Director of Audio and Language David Hua.

Opt-out advertising feature becomes permanent

SBS has confirmed it will fully integrate its category-specific advertising opt-out function into SBS On Demand. That means any user can choose not to see ads about specific topics like gambling, alcohol and food delivery.

In 2024, SBS became the first TV broadcaster globally to trial the feature. The trial led to a 45% reduction in advertising complaints, according to SBS.

‘It was a win for the consumer, but importantly it was also a win for the advertiser who was not paying to reach consumers who weren’t interested in that category,’ Palfreyman said. ‘In 2026 we’ll move the opt-out from beta and make it a fully-fledged feature of SBS On Demand.’

The move has been backed by major brands as an example of effective self-regulation.

‘Ultimately, empowering audiences in this way is a win/win,’ Palfreyman added. ‘Audiences have always had complete control over what they watch on SBS On Demand, but the opt-out gives them further benefit by providing greater control over the ads they see as well.

‘The advertiser benefits by not paying to reach people who have no interest in their product. This is responsible advertising at its best.’

