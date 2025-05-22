SBS and NITV unveil bold new Digital Originals lineup for 2025

Three new scripted series from SBS’s Digital Originals initiative will begin premiering weekly on National Indigenous Television (NITV) and SBS On Demand this June.

Launched in partnership with NITV and Screen Australia, the award-winning initiative supports culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD), First Nations, LGBTQIA+, gender-diverse, disabled, and regionally based creatives to develop and produce innovative scripted content.

The 2025 slate includes two First Nations-led productions and a groundbreaking queer Pasifika series.

SBS Head of Scripted, Nakul Legha, said the initiative is unmatched in its ambition and impact.

‘Digital Originals is the only initiative of its kind globally and remains unmatched in its ambition, impact, and proven track-record as a launch-pad for the careers of emerging Australian storytellers from under-represented communities,’ said Legha.

‘As SBS celebrates its 50th anniversary, these bold new series embody our ‘We Go There’ ethos: delivering unapologetically authentic and entertaining stories from across Australia. Each production is a testament to the essential role SBS plays in Australia’s cultural landscape, and we’re thrilled to share them with our audiences.’

Premiering Thursday 19 June – Moonbird

Digital Original Moonbird. Image: SBS/NITV

Leading the 2025 lineup is Moonbird, a Tasmanian-set drama that recently featured in the Short Forms Competition at Series Mania 2025. The story centres on a recently sober father (Kyle Morrison) attempting to reconnect with his son (Lennox Monaghan; Deadloch, Windcatcher) during a traditional muttonbirding season on a remote island.

The series is a co-production between Kutikina Productions – the first-ever Tasmanian Aboriginal screen production company – and Sheoak Films, and is co-created by Adam Thompson and Nathan Maynard. Maynard also directs. Catherine Pettman and Thompson serve as producers.

Moonbird received principal production funding from Screen Australia, with support from SBS and Screen Tasmania.

It premieres Thursday 19 June at 8:30pm on NITV and SBS On Demand.

Premiering Thursday 26 June – Warm Props

Next up is Warm Props, a behind-the-scenes dramedy set on a chaotic film set in Western Australia. The series follows Charlie (Tehya Makani) as she navigates the pressures of returning to her hometown set and contending with a narcissistic boss who upends her personal and professional life.

Created and directed by Jub Clerc (Mystery Road: Origin, Sweet As) with co-writer Kimberley Benjamin (Our Medicine), the series is produced by Jodie Bell for Ramu Productions. It stars Rarriwuy Hick (True Colours, Redfern Now) and Jillian Nguyen (Apple Cider Vinegar, Hungry Ghosts).

Warm Props was developed with assistance from Screen Australia and SBS, and funded with support from Screenwest and Lotterywest.

It premieres Thursday 26 June at 8:30pm on NITV and SBS On Demand.

Premiering Thursday 3 July – Moni

Rounding out the season is Moni, a surreal queer Pasifika-Australian tale following a gay Samoan man who must unravel the mystery of why his late mother has fallen from the heavens. In doing so, he confronts grief, family, and his own truth.

The series is created, written, and showrun by Taofia Pelesasa, with Alana Hicks directing and Nicole Coventry producing for Pelesasa Pics. Eliorah Malifa serves as executive producer, and Chris Alosio (Talk To Me) leads the cast.

Moni received principal production funding from Screen Australia, in association with SBS and support from Screen NSW.

It premieres Thursday 3 July at 8:30pm on NITV and SBS On Demand.

Digital Originals: a launchpad for emerging talent

The Digital Originals initiative has served as a springboard for numerous successful Australian creatives. Notable alumni include Dylan River (Mystery Road: Origin), Stevie Cruz Martin (Safe Home), Corrie Chen (New Gold Mountain), and Mohini Herse (Four Years Later).

Past projects such as Appetite and Latecomers have achieved international recognition at Canneseries and Series Mania, and Night Bloomers won the 2023 Australian Writers’ Guild Award for Best Web Series.

NITV’s Head of Indigenous Commissioning and Production, Dena Curtis, said the initiative is critical for empowering Indigenous storytellers.

‘Digital Originals is a vital platform that showcases the breadth and boldness of First Nations storytelling and empowers the next generation of trailblazing Indigenous creatives. We’re proud to support these creators bringing their unique visions to the screen and can’t wait to see NITV audiences connect with their work.’

Screen Australia’s Director of Narrative Content, Louise Gough, added:

‘Digital Originals continues to uncover and elevate remarkable talent who are redefining Australian storytelling. These three projects from the east, south and west of Australia are bold, authentic and innovative – offering audiences compelling new perspectives that reflect the richness of our contemporary society.’

All three Digital Originals series will be available from 19 June with subtitles on SBS On Demand in Arabic, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese, and Korean.