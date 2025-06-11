SAG-AFTRA reaches ‘tentative’ deal for striking video game actors

SAG-AFTRA has reportedly reached a ‘tentative’ deal for a new Interactive Media Agreement that provides long-demanded AI protections for actors working in video games. Since July 2024, union video game workers have been on strike over a lack of progress in contract negotiations with major video game companies, including Activision Productions, Blindlight, Disney Character Voices, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Formosa Interactive, Insomniac Games, Take 2 Productions, and WB Games.

The major sticking point that truncated negotiations and forced the ongoing months-long strike, was the need to protect video game actors from AI exploitation. Specifically, negotiators were bargaining for more power and compensation for actors in situations where AI replicas of their voice might be made.

The initial terms of negotiation reportedly sought to put power in the hands of video game companies, without recognition that voice replication needs consent and ample compensation to protect the livelihoods of actors. Actors went on strike over these terms, and the need for better conditions.

Over a number of months, negotiators have worked to end the strikes, discussing the existing and newly-proposed Interactive Media Agreement at length, across a range of meetings. Now, it appears there has been significant progress, as SAG-AFTRA has reported a tentative agreement that may lead to the long-awaited end of the strikes.

‘Everyone at SAG-AFTRA is immensely grateful for the sacrifices made by video game performers and the dedication of the Interactive Media Agreement Negotiating Committee throughout these many months of the video game strike,’ Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA national executive director and chief negotiator said in a press release, per Variety.

‘Patience and persistence has resulted in a deal that puts in place the necessary AI guardrails that defend performers’ livelihoods in the AI age, alongside other important gains.’

While an end to the strike has not been formerly ordered, it’s now in sight. Over the coming weeks, SAG-AFTRA will work closely with its National Board, as well as its members, to finalise the new Interactive Media Agreement, with agreed changes baked into this contract. Once a voting and ratification process is complete, video game actors will return to work, and the terms of the new SAG-AFTRA agreement will be made public

We’re likely to hear much more about negotiations in the coming weeks.