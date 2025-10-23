Remedy Entertainment CEO Tero Virtala steps down ‘with immediate effect’

Remedy Entertainment CEO Tero Virtala has stepped down from his role ‘with immediate effect’ and will be replaced in the coming months. The move follows the release of the multiplayer Control spin-off FBC: Firebreak, which has significantly underperformed and caused profit losses for the company.

In a statement to investors, it was confirmed Virtala’s sudden move was ‘mutually agreed’ by the now-former CEO and the company’s board of directors.

Virtala will ‘continue at the service of the company’ during a transition period, and will support the handover of CEO duties when a new candidate is found. In the meantime, Remedy Entertainment co-founder Markus Mäki has been appointed as the company’s interim CEO, effective 22 October.

As detailed in a press release, Mäki has been a member of the company’s board since 1995 and was previously Chairman of the board.

‘I want to thank Tero Virtala for his substantial contribution to the management of Remedy since 2016,’ Mäki said in a released statement. ‘I personally thank Tero for good cooperation and wish him all the best for the future.’

Why Tero Virtala is departing Remedy Entertainment

A firm reason for Virtala’s departure, after nine years of leadership, was not made clear in the release. However, it’s worth noting Remedy Entertainment has had a difficult few years recently, with several major releases either failing to turn a profit or, in the case of FBC: Firebreak, have ‘weak sales’.

As highlighted by VGC in its reporting, less than two weeks prior to this announcement, Remedy Entertainment issued a stark warning to investors, confirming the underperformance of FBC: Firebreak and its expected impact on profits.

Low sales and retention resulted in a lowering of the company’s outlook for the financial year ahead, with leaders expecting to take a €14.9 million loss, pertaining to game development and publishing costs. Prior to this statement, it had appeared the company was expecting an operating profit increase driven by steady sales of released games, including Alan Wake 2.

After years of significant critical and commercial success for Remedy Entertainment under the leadership of Tero Virtala, it does appear the company has now voted for change.

Whenever the new CEO is selected, they will be the one to lead Remedy Entertainment in its ambitious new course. Bigger plans are on the horizon. The company is currently well into development of Control 2. It’s expected to be a major, successful sequel. (The original sold around 5 million copies.) Remedy is also working on Max Payne 1+2 Remake, likewise accompanied by high hopes.

For now, it appears Remedy Entertainment will remain in a holding pattern until a new CEO is selected, with Mäki operating as a temporary stand-in while Virtala’s shoes are filled. We expect any changes will be detailed via Remedy’s investor briefings in future.

Also on ScreenHub: The Sinking City 2 delayed to 2026 due to ongoing war in Ukraine



Previously set to launch in late 2025, The Sinking City 2 has officially been delayed to 2026, with developer Frogwares citing a range of challenges, including the ongoing war in Ukraine. Developers remaining in the country are dealing with an array of obstacles for development, namely ‘frequent power outages’ and the ‘need to constantly adapt to unstable and dangerous conditions’. The war has impacted team safety and slowed the development pace on The Sinking City 2, leading to a need to change.



‘Rather than rushing to meet a target that no longer makes sense, we’re taking the time needed to finish the game properly, and will share a new date once we’re confident in it,’ the Frogwares team said on X.



Read more

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.