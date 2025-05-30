PS Plus Game Catalogue for May 2025 revealed

PlayStation has announced the latest arrivals for the PS Plus Game Catalogue, introducing a host of new experiences for subscribers. Every month, the team curates a list of new games for the platform, which can be downloaded and played as part of an ongoing PS Plus subscription.

As with most months, there’s an eclectic host of new arrivals in May 2025, from lauded shooters to quirky adventures, anime adaptations, and more. For the horror fans, there’s a Five Nights at Freddy’s spin-off arriving on the platform. For 4X strategy fans, there’s the excellent and underrated Humankind. Elsewhere, you’ll find a bunch of other cool experiences to fill out your month.

Here’s all the games being added to the PS Plus Game Catalogue in May 2025. All titles are available to play now.

New PS Plus Game Catalogue titles: Extra, Premium, and Deluxe

Sand Land (PS4, PS5) – “Meet the Fiend Prince Beelzebub, his chaperone Thief, and the fearless Sheriff Rao, and follow the team on an extraordinary adventure in search of the Legendary Spring hidden in the desert. Learn how to control Beelzebub’s powers and lead your company of heroic misfits exploring the legendary world of Sand Land.”

Soul Hackers 2 (PS5) – “Amidst the glimmer of neon lights, technological advancement causes humans to be consumed by commercial convenience. In the shadows, a war between the Yatagarasu and the Phantom Society is brewing, Devil Summoners who harness the otherworldly powers of ‘Demons.'”

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Full Time Edition (PS4, PS5) – “This is a collection of classic and original mini-games set in the Five Nights universe … Repair claustrophobic ventilation systems, troubleshoot broken animatronics that could activate at any moment, or spend your evenings cowering in the nighttime security guard office.”

Battlefield V (PS4) – “Enter mankind’s greatest conflict with Battlefield V as the series goes back to its roots in a never-before-seen portrayal of World War II. Experience all-out multiplayer with your squad in the vast Grand Operations and the cooperative Combined Arms, or take on single player War Stories.”

STALKER: Legends of the Zone Trilogy (PS4, PS5) – “Investigate the Zone’s origins, taking on the roles of legendary stalkers and forging paths that can lead to different outcomes based on your actions and decisions.”

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (PS4, PS5) – “Embark on a journey through the vast skies of Granblue Fantasy and immerse yourself in an epic adventure while mastering the fundamentals of gameplay. As you take on more quests in this action RPG-inspired experience, you’ll continue to grow stronger.”

Humankind (PS4, PS5) – “Humankind is a historical strategy game, where you’ll be re-writing the entire narrative of human history and combining cultures to create a civilization that’s as unique as you are. Combine up to 60 historical cultures as you lead your people from the Ancient to the Modern Age.”

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (PS5) – “Put down roots on your new farm in the peaceful town of Forgotten Valley. Forge precious memories as you weave your own generation-spanning tale of friendship, family, and farming.”

Gloomhaven: Mercenaries Edition (PS4, PS5) – “Experience a tough tactical RPG and lead your band of mercenaries through an unforgiving land where every choice is crucial. Carve your way through terrifying dungeons, dreadful forests and dark caves filled with horrific monsters to reap your rewards… or die trying.”

New PS Plus Game Catalogue titles: Premium and Deluxe

In addition to the above games, PS Plus subscribers on the Premium and Deluxe tiers will also get one new classic for the month:

Battle Engine Aquila (PS4, PS5) – “The forces of the Forseti and the evil Muspell are in a fight to the death for a flooded world’s most limited resource: land. You are Hawk Winter, plucked from obscurity to pilot Battle Engine Aquila. Airborne or on land, you’ll harness Aquila’s versatile mobility and awesome fire power in guiding legions of allies to victory.”

This title was originally released for PlayStation 2 and Xbox.

You can learn more about these games, and the entire PS Plus Game Catalogue, on the PlayStation Blog.