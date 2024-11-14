Primitive War: Australian film puts dinosaurs in the Vietnam War

Primitive War, the latest film from Australian director Luke Sparke, will feature ‘prehistoric beasts’ among the battlegrounds of the Vietnam War.

Primitive War follows the ‘Vulture Squad’ – a US recon team sent into a remote jungle valley in 1968 to locate a missing Green Beret unit. What they encounter, however, isn’t just enemy soldiers but a range of formidable dinosaurs, pushing them to their limits in a harrowing fight for survival.

Sparke, who recently directed Occupation Rainfall and Bring Him to Me, directs Primitive War from a script adapted from Ethan Pettus’s cult novel. The film merges war drama, survival horror, and sci-fi adventure in what Sparke and his team describe as ‘a kickass run through the jungle with the world’s most fearsome predators’.

Take a look at the poster for Primitive War below:

Primitive War, film poster. Image: Sparke Films .

ScreenHub: Bring Him to Me review: an atmospheric, propulsive film

Primitive War cast and crew

The ensemble cast includes Ryan Kwanten (True Blood), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica), and Jeremy Piven (Entourage), with Nick Wechsler (Revenge), Anthony Ingruber (Age of Adaline), and Carlos Sanson Jr (Bump).

The director’s production company Sparke Films released a behind-the-scenes featurette that shows the cast and crew during the ‘rigorous’ filming process, which recently took place in real jungle locations.

Speaking in the featurette, Kwanten shared his excitement: ‘Filming has been pretty darn amazing.’

Tricia, Primitive War. Image: Sparke Films .

Helfer emphasised the story’s themes of resilience, and said, ‘It’s about people coming together, using primal instincts to survive’.

Castmate Wechsler described the project as ‘bananas – and so much better than it has any business being’.

Produced by Carmel Imrie and Carly Sparke, with cinematography by Wade Muller (Occupation Rainfall), Primitive War is set for a worldwide release in 2025.

Primitive War will hit cinemas sometime in 2025.